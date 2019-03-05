Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Opinion | Mar 5, 2019

Could Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, become Ghana’s first female Vice-President in 2020?

By Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto
Beautiful, ambitious, combative and youth-oriented. Could Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, become Ghana’s first female Vice-President in 2020?

It appears that, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings (MP), after barely 4 years as a career-parliamentarian for Klottey-Korle constituency is being widely being touted as a prospective Vice-Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress to partner the recently elected party flag-bearer, Former President, John Dramani Mahama, for the upcoming 2020 elections.

She has the ability to penetrate demographic categories where John Dramani Mahama may suffer to canvass votes: such as women and a younger generation of voters.

Kindly share your thoughts!

