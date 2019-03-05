Beautiful, ambitious, combative and youth-oriented. Could Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, become Ghana’s first female Vice-President in 2020?
It appears that, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings (MP), after barely 4 years as a career-parliamentarian for Klottey-Korle constituency is being widely being touted as a prospective Vice-Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress to partner the recently elected party flag-bearer, Former President, John Dramani Mahama, for the upcoming 2020 elections.
She has the ability to penetrate demographic categories where John Dramani Mahama may suffer to canvass votes: such as women and a younger generation of voters.
