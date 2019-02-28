Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago | General News

Undaglow Group And Aliu Mahama Foundation Cleans Abeka Market

By Modern Ghana
A facility management and sanitation company, Undaglow Group and the Aliu Mahama Foundation (AMF) last Saturday embarked on a clean-up exercise at the Abeka Market in Accra.

The almost two-hour exercise saw the residents clean in and around the market. The over three hundred (300) persons who joined the almost three-hour clean-up exercise swept the market and cleared the clogged gutters.

Undaglow group, the company that organised the event fumigated the market and also donated waste bins to the market.

Hon. Patrick Boamah, the deputy Minister for Sanitation who also doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Okaikoi Central Constituency, noted that the sanitation situation in the area was bad, adding there was the need for the people to help keep the area clean for better health.

The exercise, according to Undaglow Group's CEO, Mr. Fayad Mohammed Mahama was one of the ways to give back to society.

The Aliu Mahama Foundation said it partnered the cleaning because of how it is concerned with sanitation which its founder, the late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, stood for.

Last year, Undaglow Group was contracted to dredge the Aboabo Storm Drain in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti region, following perennial floods that were caused by siltation in the area.

General News
