How The Imperialists Destroy The Colonial Countries For The Sake Of Power

Kwame Nkrumah

“For this end, Africa needs a new type of citizen, a dedicated, modest, honest and informed man. A man submerges self in service to the nation and mankind. A man who abhors greed and detests vanity. A new type of man whose humility is his strength and whose integrity is his greatness”

― Kwame Nkrumah,

The fact is that colonialism did not disappear after countries in the developing world officially gained independence from the developed powers of Europe. It was replaced by a new form, which turned out to be more destructive and immeasurably more dishonest than the previous one.

At least the British Empire, which at the peak of its power possessed almost a quarter of all lands, admitted that it was an empire. Today's more illusive empire of a global monopoly of financial capital does nothing of the kind.

Entire countries such as Yugoslavia, Libya, and Iraq were destroyed for not obeying the requirements, and those who continue to challenge the neoconservative, neoliberal elites, for example, Venezuela, are in constant sedimentation.

In order to put even more pressure on victims, the wave of colonization carried out in the interests of the richest people in the richest countries of the world is carried out in the name of democracy and promotion of human rights and is enthusiastically supported by many self-proclaimed progressives.

The hypocrisy of the modern imperialists, who criticized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for being a dictator, but who did not welcome the elected hereditary rulers of Saudi Arabia, selling them a deadly weapon, is truly amazing.

In the 1940 - 1950s, everything looked completely different. Colonialism seemed to be retreating. Seventy years ago in the same month, August 8, 1942, Mahatma Gandhi began the movement for the independence of India from Great Britain.

Seventy years ago, August 14–15, 1947, India and the new state of Pakistan gained independence from Britain. 60 years ago, August 31, 1957, the Malay Federation, now Malaysia gained independence from Great Britain. These are important events that need to be celebrated.

But the conviction of progress that decolonization would mean genuine freedom for the colonized countries turned out to be very optimistic. India and Malaysia may have progressed, but for other countries, the wind of change was idle chatter.

Independence meant obtaining only the external attributes of national sovereignty- the flag, the national anthem, and the United Nations membership but economic strength and power continued to exist elsewhere, in banks and boardrooms of richer countries.

A convinced supporter of pan-Africanism, Kwame Nkrumah, who was then president of Ghana in his 1965 book, Neocolonialism as the Last Stage of Imperialism, explained how neocolonialism replaced colonialism.

“In the past, it was possible to transform the country in which the neo-colonial regime was introduced - for example, Egypt in the 19th century - into the colonial territory. Today this process is no longer possible, ”he wrote.

In order to build a prosperous state in their own country, the colonies needed to formally be given independence, but this did not mean that they also had to transfer control.

The United States used its position as the leading creditor country after World War II, to speed up the formal decolonization process, but only to implant its power in countries where the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands once dominated.

Nkrumah cites, for example, South Vietnam, where France was the old colonial power, but the USA had neo-colonial power. In fact, it can be said that the United States was the pioneer of neo-colonialism.

While the old-fashioned empire still dominated the rest of the world, the United States used neo-colonial methods, to subordinate the interests of large American businesses to the economies of Latin America.

The financial corporate elite of the United States today aims to change the Maduro's government in Venezuela, as in 1913, the US ambassador to Mexico, Henry Lane Wilson conspired with General Victoriano Huerta to overthrow the left regime of President Francisco Ignacio Madero and he was murdered.

This scenario was repeated over and over again in the last 100 years. Techniques that Washington has honed in Latin America, support for coups against democratically elected governments seeking to maintain national control over the economy, funding the opposition, and eliminating leaders and politicians who advocated true independence that we saw in Guatemala in 1954, in Brazil in 1964, and Chile in 1973.

The list of governments overthrown, directly or indirectly, by America and its allies to achieve economic control will be a complete volume of a book if I have to mention all of them. Nowadays, America uses even a biological weapon as a means to subdue and destabilize a country's economy to take control.

Surprisingly, there are fake media, mad scientists and criminal rich individuals, such as Bill Gates, Barack Obama, George Soros, the owner of CNN, Ted Turner etc, which give support to the crimes the US government commits, either calling biological weapons "strange disease or blaming bats, monkeys, chimpanzees etc, responsible for the spread of the disease."

“Thought without action is blind. It is clear that we must find an African solution to our problems, and that this can only be found in African unity. Divided we are weak; united, Africa could become one of the greatest forces for good in the world.” ... “Africa is one continent, one people and one nation.”- Kwame Nkrumah