One Of Ghana's Youngest CEOs Develops App To Tackle Unemployment

The Chief Executive Officer of Community and Entrepreneurial Development Initiative, commonly called CEDI Ghana, Kingsley Kwaku Pinkrah, has created a mobile app that can address youth unemployment in the country.

Addressing the media, Kingsley said, this free app which will soon be launched can connect the youth to employment opportunities, serve as an entrepreneurship learning tool and also provide mentorship and funding opportunities.

This is his quest to fight unemployment in Ghana which he started in 2017 where he organized an international symposium for foreign diplomats, government ministers, academicians and business experts to address unemployment in Ghana.

Explaining further, Kingsley said, this free app instantly matches job seekers to employers by just creating profile page and uploading curriculum vitae. Once that is done, recruiters and job seekers can scan through the app and swipe right for suitable candidates and vacancies respectively. This gives recruiters access to the selected pool of gifted and motivated professionals ready for work.

With the CV attachment, CEDI App was created to make the hiring process easier for candidates and recruiters. It also been free makes it easy to post jobs, filter out undesirable applicants, go through resumes and more. It also saves time for career fairs and surfing through the internet for employment opportunities.

The app can also be used for world-class entrepreneurship and leadership training which materials were compiled by Professor Emeritus J. Z. Gardiner of Settle University, U.S.A, Professor Emeritus Ron Berk of Johns Hopkins University, U.S.A, Prof. Bernard Forjwuor of Notre Dame University, U.S.A, Prof. Dr. Lawrence Lowell of Valley View University, Ghana, Prof. Samuel Adu – Prah of Sam Houston University, U.S.A and Dr. Gabriel Eshun of KNUST, Ghana which Kingsley expressed his delight for supporting this vision.

This app can also be used to access funding opportunities and connect to mentors. The app has a chat handle to connect to mentors for practical training which eliminates all the lead time and cost of connecting to like-minded professionals.

Speaking to Prof. Mohamad Abou who is the Senior Economic Advisor for this project and a former United Nation Senior Economic Advisor, he pledged his support for this innovation and commitment to help fight unemployment in Ghana which he said it is a great app and must be supported. He later commended Mr. Pinkrah for his great effort.

Prof. Dr. Lawrence Lowell who is the Executive Director of CEDI Ghana urged the youth to download the app which is available on Google Play Store and on our website. He also used this opportunity to appeal to the government and international community to support and partner this project which is part of the broader initiative to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the country. This project will also include a week residential training, a year-long tailored package of online learning and networking which seeks not to create less than 100,000 jobs.

This project is in partnership with Anchora Technologies which is a software developing company with Emmanuel Anyele as CEO.

We are of no doubt Kingsley was awarded 40 Under 40 Most Influential and Outstanding Social Entrepreneur of the Year, Africa’s Social Entrepreneur of the Year and listed among 50 Most Outstanding Young Ghanaians. He now serves as Mentor for Queens Young Leaders Programme established by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth in the United Kingdom and Young African Leaders Initiative, established by the United State Government.

To download, click the Google Play Store link below:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.cedi.ghana.ledpro

Or visit CEDI Ghana website on www.cedighana.org to download.

