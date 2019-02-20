2019 Admissions Open At Potters International College

Potters International College (P.I.C), has once again opened its doors for admissions for its first batch of 2019 students (May 2019 intake). The career-oriented college, offers students the opportunity to further their education by taking certificate programs, advanced diplomas and foundation programs in a range of courses available.

Potters International College (P.I.C), is an accredited career-oriented training college based in Accra-Ghana offers a British curriculum, that focuses on turning their students' passions and interests into professional skills needed to help propel them in their respective job markets and the world of business.

This year, PIC is offering a total of 11 courses including Entrepreneurship & innovation, Financial Management, Robotics, Sports Management, Advertising, PR & Branding, International tourism among many others.

The college, well known for its online study portal says admissions are open for SHS Graduates, Tertiary students as well as general individuals who would like to upgrade their education and further their skills in a particular profession. The 12-month foundational programs offer the advantage of direct entry into UK universities like Middlesex. Classes will be held on the ultra-modern new campus located in East Legon (Otinshie opposite Fanida International School)

Speaking to the Director & founder of the college, Caroline Esinam Adzogble said, “PIC has been focused on providing an alternative to the traditional-theory based style of education. Our goal is to provide training that would equip our students with the professional skills to excel in their line of work.

…Our curriculum, teaching staff and a new campus in East Legon are all tailored to achieve the goal of providing an educational environment where our students can thrive. Our classes are affordable, with flexible payment terms.”

Some of the perks of enrolling with Potters include their interactive classes, online study options, boarding facilities and internship opportunities available both during and after your time of the study. Admissions are open with the deadline for the May intake being April 12th. Kick off your enrolment today by clicking here.

To enrol, visit www.pottersintcollege.org or call 0244 271978.