Newly Created Achiase District Inaugurated

The newly created Achiase District Assembly has been inaugurated at Achiase, the district capital.

The government on November 2018, laid before Parliament a Legislative Instrument (L.I) for the creation of these new districts to help decentralized governance and help extend development to other parts of the country.

The Achiase district was created with LI 2370 and carved out of the Birim South District as one of the six newly created Municipal and District Assemblies in the country.

It was also among other things to address the articulations from the public to tally the number of Constituencies with the districts.

With the creation of the Achiase district, the Eastern region can now boast of 33 constituencies matching with the 33 Municipal and District Assemblies.

Inaugurating the district on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, the Eastern regional Minister, Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour indicated that, the leadership of President Akufo-Addo was determined to assist in ensuring the successful execution of the overall development of the area.

He indicated that, the Akufo-Addo led administration is offering a new approach to drive the agenda for growth and prosperity for the benefit of all citizens adding that, this agenda could only be achieved if governance trickle down to the people.

Mr. Kwakye Darfour, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw, was of the view that, this agenda would also ensure effective and efficient decentralization through grassroots participation and improve service delivery at the local communities.

He further explained that, the Assemblies are the local areas for the government’s rural and urban development agenda through its provision of better opportunities for poverty reduction and enhancement of quality life.

He, however, underlined the goals of the Co-ordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies presented to parliament by President Akufo-Addo, indicating that, the Assemblies are the integral part of the vision of economic and social transformation, hence the need to accelerate a greater development.

Mr. Kwakye Darfour observed that, enormous responsibility has been placed on the shoulders of the district Assemblies regarding deeper political and administrative decentralization, decentralized planning, fiscal decentralization and improving popular participation.

“While government is spearheading the efforts of accelerating and sustaining decentralization, I entreat all of you as stakeholders to be focus and committed to pursue the agenda of development with one purpose”, he stressed.

He assured the gathering that, government is putting in place strenuous effort to offer the best opportunity to everyone to participate effectively in the area of governance.

“I am expecting all of us to fully embrace this decisive bold step to make our MMDCES directly elected by the people for greater efficiency, accountability, democracy and development”.

He, however, called on all stakeholders to make the decentralization agenda work by minimizing agitations surrounding sitting of district capitals, election of Presiding Members, appointment of government nominees and Chief Executives and provision of critical facilities in parts of communities.

The Akyem Swedru Circuit Court Judge, His Worship Alex Oworae sworn in the16 newly elected Assembly members and 6 government appointees of the Assembly into office after administering them the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office.

In his welcome address the Birim South District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Richmond Amponsah, who doubles as the Ag. Chief Executive for the newly created Achiase district commended the chiefs and other citizens in government for their efforts which leading to the creation of the district.

He congratulated the newly elected Assembly Members and expressed the hope that they would all contribute meaningfully to the development of the area, adding that the overall development of the district as well as revenue generation are the responsibilities of the members.

He reminded them of the task ahead and urged them to come together to formulate pragmatic and meaningful programmes to increase the revenue challenges in the district.

This he believes would go a long way to achieve the vision and mission of the Assembly to ensure total socio-economic and political development of the district.

The Paramount Chief of the area and the Benkumhene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Daasebre Gyenin Kantan II, appealed to his sub-chiefs and the Assembly Members to use their respective background to contribute effectively to facilitate the transformation of the newly created district.

Daasebre Gyenin Kantan, called on the citizens to work in peace, unity and understanding with officers that have been posted to kick-start the operation of the Assembly to achieve its success.

He gave an assurance that, the traditional council is ever ready to release land for development projects of the Assembly.

Daasebre Gyenin Kantan indicated that, the Achiase Senior High School is currently facing infrastructure challenges and therefore made a passionate appeal to government to support the school particularly with the construction of a science resource center to make the study of subject easy.