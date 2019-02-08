The Bloody Confrontation At Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election

“I am happy in the knowledge that the TORCH that I have hit, will continue to burn long after I have gone” This was said by the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah the man who led Ghana to Independence amidst cowardly bomb throwing, organized killings, Ethnic cleansing by the violent prone predecessors of the NPP. That was the “Mate meho” people who have organized thugs, mercenaries and Political Armed Robbers who were armed to the teeth and hooded (covered their faces with mask and see through clothes like members of the Islamic States (ISIS) or the Janjaweed Rebels who packed themselves in official police pickup trucks and invaded the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency to attack the NDC Parliamentary candidate in his residence in a show of state power- Really?

The above statement of the late President Nkramah was in 1962 when a hand grenade was thrown at Kulungugu in the Upper Region of Ghana Now (Upper East Region) by the then opposition United Party (UP) which the violent prone NPP represent today 2019. Military Force is what is left when a Nations’ Political goals cannot be achieved through NON VIOLENT MEANS. It is simply a CONFESSION of COMPLETE FAITURE on the part of that country’s Politicians like the NPP Government today 2019.

It is better to face the truth, no matter how PAINFUL and UNPLEASANT than to resort to soothing falsehood in order to satisfy your selfish ends. Corruption is in its worst form in the body Politic today and could be uprooted completely if the Government will not use the office of the Special Prosecutor to indulge in selective Justice by picking NDC leaders alone, IF the “Military should take over the country again” by separating the NPP and the NDC from matching each other “Boot for Boot” in 2020, Nana Akuffo will no more be Ghana’s sitting President neither can Mahama also become President of Ghana again, and when that happens, the Military will also become extreme Corrupt and even worse than the Civilian regime but no one can talk or challenge them because they always guard Corrupt Military Governments with guns while empting the state coffers as it happened under Major Afrifa and Col. Kotoka’s First bloody coup de’tat on 24th February, 1966 and that of Col. I.K. Acheampong’s coup de’tat on 13th January 1972, therefore, it is far more better to use the courts of the land to expose, name and shame corrupt public officials and Politicians without fear or favor and later prosecuting them rather than to call for a violent change of Government through a coup de’tat or another Revolution because the Monster called Corruption is very very Powerful and is visible in the Church of all places, the Civil Service, the Police Service, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Revenue Authority,(GRA) CEPs and Tema Harbour where most workers manage to put up three or four huge mansions within 3 to 4 years of working in these institutions and by the time these Nation workers retire, their Assets are always 10 times more than both the sitting and former Presidents in Ghana.

It started from 1966 up to date 2019 that is 53 good years ago after the violent overthrow of the late President Kwame Nkrumah of blessed memory. Presently, Nana Addo Dankwa AkkufoAddo thought that ruling the country is like eating fufu with palm nut soup and now, the kitchen is very hot for him & he is indirectly messing up in order to provoke the military to boot him out of office but NOBODY WILL EVER DO THAT … Rather, he will be kicked out through our thumbs-Kokromoti Power- period. The late Dr. Nkrumah built over 150 factories across the Country and when the Military over threw the CPP government, they NLC(UNITED PARTY SOLD OUT) most of these factories to themselves and Foreigners especially the Americans who used their C.L.A.(Central Intelligence Agency to ensure Nkrumah’s removal from Office in 1966.) Mr. Akuffo Addo, What kind of factories in every district are you constructing across the Country again.

HOODED POLICE OFFICERS

The Inspector General of Police(IGP) issued a statement that, the truck with the Police inscription which carried that hooded Police Officers were not his men- If that is to be believed how did they get hold of an official Police truck and armed themselves to the teeth and drove to Ayawaso West Wuogon in the full glare of Police Chief? Since when did the Police or National Security Personnel ever Cover their faces in order to undertake Operations in this Country? Where they Mercenaries, Political Armed Robbers, Evil Forces, Delta Forces or Bull Dogs fully supported by the non performing government of the ruling NPP? The IGP must Resign if he cannot explain it to the satisfaction of Ghanaians. Any Presidential candidate that will apologize to the NPP Government over former President Mahamas’ “Boot for Boot” remarks in re-action to the violence visited on NDC members at Ayawaso West Wuogon will lose the primaries on 23rd February, 2019. Nana Mensah of the NPP who slapped Sammy Gyamfi – the NDC National Commucations officer in the studios of a radio station must be prosecuted because his apology has not been accepted by the NDC Delegates who Voted massively for Sammy Gyamfi.

WATCH THE PROSFESSIONAL HYPOCRITES IN GHANA

These groups always Complain and write Resolutions and Pastoral Letters against the NDC when it is Power since 1992 to 2016. but they always keep completely Silent whenever the NPP is in power- they falsely believe that they are smart and wise – but they lie Bad, they are:

The Christian Council of Ghana

The Pentecostal Council

The Ghana Bar Association

The Catholic Bishops Conference

Professional Bodies Association of Ghana

“Let My Vote Count”

Akan Newscasters Union (ANCU)

Alliance For Accountable Government (AFAG)

Jearn Mensah’s Electoral Commission (EC).

Some sycophantic Traditional Rulers who blindly support the NPP government for gifts, cars and food Such Chiefs who lie through their teeth must rather abdicate before we name and shame them because if you bury the Truth with Malice as some Ghanaians in high places are currently doing, it will germinate with Violence and this actually took place on June 4, 1979 in this country and it was very brutal, and Bloody Uprising that can never be swept under the carpet. Are those hypocritical chiefs listening? Any Nation whose Leaders Hate the Truth as we have in Ghana can never Prosper

Staff of the Over 400 Lying Machines (FM Radio Stations Purchased by some vicious self seeking Politicians respectfully. We are no yet ripe for democracy in Ghana.

Occupy Ghana.

The above groups are well educated Vendors of Chaos Trained by the Western countries and they always fight Military rulers and Social Democratic Governments like the NDC in order to maintain the status quo. However, these groups are more westernized than the westerners themselves. Is Anybody listening?

I shall Return when the need arise. President Akuffo Addo must absorve this into his heard. Bullets do not discriminate so, in case of any upheaval caused by President Akuffo Addo and his NPP Government anybody at all could be killed by the Bullets. Let our chiefs, our Clergy our former Heads of State bury their heads in the sand and pretend not hear anything. Aluta Continua!

“Jaanbie Iwaii”

Clement Sangaparee

1.United Cadres Front

E-mail: [email protected] 2. Executive Member

June Four Movement

Obuasi

Rt. Hon.Speaker of Parliament

Accra Ghana.