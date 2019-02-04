Oddarene Christian School Marks Founders Day

Oddarene Christen School at Dansoman has celebrated their 2019 Founder’s Day with an impressive ceremony by pupils and students at the school premise.

Mr. Kweku Addo, Co-Founder/Proprietor of the school expressed his gratefulness to the Lord Almighty for making it possible for people to have time and interest in the development of the school.

He said the Founders Day gives the opportunity to review and reflect on the year, casting minds back to the humble beginning and paying homage to the founder of the school, Mrs. Doris Felicia Addo.

According to Mr. Addo, the founder was a firm believer in education as a key element in socio-economic growth and in pursuit of which no child should be left behind.

“Our Founder’s stance on the need to assist the needy but brilliant child could not be lost on her successors, the primary reason why Oddarene Founder’s Day was created and the Beauty of it was the inception before her call to glory,” he said.

According to Mr. Addo who is eyeing the Ablekuma West Parliamentary Seat, 21 students are on full scholarship, 5 full scholarship from the community, and 3 on half scholarship which was drawn from a special raffle organised by the school.

Mr. Addo hinted that the school has a programme called the LEVITES SCHEME, where all pastors wards receive special discount and privileges.

He expressed that catering to school children is not easy and the school has promised to help.

He revealed that Oddarene did well in the B.E.C.E. by being ranked 32ndout of 600 schools.

Some lucky parents who won raffles were awarded free tuition and meals in the coming term.

Oddarene currently boasts of 360 pupils and students from Primary to the JHS.