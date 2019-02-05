GNPC Boss Urges GIJ To Introduce Energy Reporting Courses

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) on Monday advised the management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to introduce professional courses that will enhance reporting in the energy sector.

Dr. K. K. Sarpong assured the management of the GIJ of the GNPC's interest and commitment to support the Institute to realise the dream.

Dr Sarpong gave the advice when management of the GIJ led by its Rector, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo called on him at Tema.

He suggested that the GIJ could introduce some post-graduate Journalism courses in Petroleum Sector, Energy Management, and Financial Management among others.

Dr Sarpong said there was the need for journalists to have an in-depth knowledge of what they are reporting about, adding that, 'journalist in the country must develop the interest of specialisation.'

He also assured the Management of his personal interest to become a guest lecturer in the areas of his specialisations when they are introduced.

Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo commended Dr Sarpong for the idea and assured him of taking steps to making the idea a reality.

He said the GIJ was setting up an endowment fund to build a multi-purpose hub that would help develop the human capital of journalist, students and other professionals in the media industry.

Prof Kwansah-Aidoo said the establishment of the multi-purpose hub can only be achieved through the support of institutions such as the GNPC.

He said the GIJ was the country's premier communication institute in the training of journalist and other media practitioners.

The Rector took the opportunity to invite Dr Sarpong to the launch of the 60th Anniversary of the GIJ in March, this year.

The GIJ management earlier visited the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to introduce Prof Kwansah-Aidoo to the management of the GBC and to also enable him to familiarize with their operations.

