St. Peters Old Boys Donate Computers To Alma Mater

The 1973 / 1975-year group of the St. Peter's Senior High School (SHS) Old Boys' Association with donor support from Australia, New Zealand Foods Standard Agency have presented 30 desktop computers to the School.

The donation worth over $150,000.00 was to promote the effective teaching and learning of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) as an Elective Subject in the school.

At a short ceremony to present the computers to the school, Mr Jonathan Amakye- Anim, the President of the Association said the kind gesture was to help equip the school's computer laboratory to ensure that each and every student had access to computer during ICT lessons.

With the welfare of the school at heart, he said the association had planned to assist the school with regular donations.

He said although other year groups were trying their best to support the school in diverse ways, there was still a lot to be done in order to raise the level of the school to a befitting standards.

Mr Amakye- Anim said the group had planned to liaise with other donors, philanthropists and Non- Govermental Organisations (NGOs) to equip the school's science laboratory for students to have their practical lessons after studying the theory.

He therefore called on other old boys who had not yet joined the association to endeavour to join to help to develop the school.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Mr. Mathias Tsatsu Komla Kudiabor, the Headmaster of the school, expressed gratitude to the year group and the donors for the presentations and assured that the computers would be put to their rightful use.

He charged the teachers and the students to take good care of the computers to ensure that they last long for other students to also benefit from.

---GNA