Ahmed Suale’s Family Slams Ken Agyapong For 110K Deceptive Ransom

The family of slain Tiger Eye Private PI journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale has described the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong’s ransom for the murderers of their son as a deception.

The family at a press conference on Monday said the GHc100,00o offered by the MP was offensive and an attempt to confuse the public.

“The family holds the view that the decision of Mr. Agyapong to place GHC 100,000 bounty on the killers of our late son is not only deceptive but an exacerbated obstruction to divert the attention of the general public and change the face of the on-going investigation by the security agencies.” “We are really offended by this act of Kennedy Agyapong and decry same. It is an insult to the conscience of the family that a man who called for harm to be visited on our son would only turn around a few months down the line after that call for harm has been overly subscribed, to say, he is placing a bounty on the head of those who may have acted on his call or gotten leads thereby to carry out the act.”

Agyapong did not pay Suale’s fees

The family also responded to claims that Mr. Agyapong had paid their son’s school fees in 2012 saying they were untrue.

The family said the MP was taking advantage of Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s inability to defend himself in death to spew such untruth.

“This assertion is nothing but the desperation of an overly excited person over the demise of our son and the exploitation of the perpetual silence of the dead. Suale is one of many graduates in the family and all his siblings are sponsored from within the family resources.”

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot dead in his car at Madina in January 2019 sparking outrage and concern worldwide.

He has since been buried in line with Islamic customs.

The Ghana Police Service has interrogated former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Mr. Agyapong as part of its investigations into the killing.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s boss, also met with the police to assist in investigations into the killing.

Find below the family’s full statement

STATEMENT DEBUNKING ASSERTIONS REPORTED IN THE MEDIA ON ALLEGED BENEVOLENCE OF MP FOR ASSIN CENTRAL, KENNEDY AGYAPONG IN RESPECT OF THE MURDERED JOURNALIST, DIVELA HUSSEIN AHMED SUALE

Ladies and Gentlemen, the family of the gruesomely murdered journalist, DIVELA HUSSEIN AHMED SUALE welcomes you all to this press briefing on the above subject. We regret that in this difficult moment in the life of the family, we have had to be engaged in what can best be described as a conscious and deceitful effort of some individuals in trading the dastardly assassination of our son for self-adulation.

Friends of the media, it has come to the notice of the family, through some media platforms of a shameful claim by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong to have ever met our late son, DIVELA HUSSEIN AHMED SUALE. This is a falsehood and a pre-emptive act at procrastinating the resolution of the issues surrounding the murder of our son and to disrupt the painstaking effort of well-meaning individuals, countries and the security agencies of Ghana from getting to the bottom of the matter through diversionary tactics. We are confident and hopeful that the thunder spirit worldwide and the innocent soul of our son will soon haunt out those whose hands are dripping with his blood.

It is further insinuated that the MP for Assin Central publicly claimed that he assisted with the payment of the school fees of our son in the year 2012. This assertion is nothing but the desperation of an overly excited person over the demise of our son and the exploitation of the “perpetual silence of the dead”. SUALE is one of many graduates in the family and all his siblings are sponsored from within the family resources. It has to be noted that our son entered the University of Ghana in the academic year of 2008/2009 and graduated in the year 2012. Curiously, the family solely paid the school fees of SUALE for three academic years of his studies (2008/2009, 2009/2010, 2010/2011), but the MP is suggesting that the family could not afford the fees for his last academic year's (2011/2012) fees?

Indeed, if you intend to easily win a debate, go into a contest with the dead, for they may remain silent to crown you the winner. For purposes of emphasis, at no point in the entire education journey of our son was he assisted by Kennedy Agyapong. Our family has always had the wherewithal to fund the education of its members and Suale was not an exception.

In his desperate attempt to distract the work of the security agencies in unraveling the truth and to further his hateful conduct against Tiger Eye staff, the MP further claimed that our brother was no more a staff or member of Tiger Eye P.I. and that SUALE and Anas were not on talking terms prior to his demise. How could individuals at loggerheads, jointly secure visas to travel out of the Ghanaian jurisdiction for an assignment which was due in the first week of the month of February 2019? Maybe, Mr. Agyapong can assist us with a copy of the resignation letter of our son from the Tiger Eye P.I. group and withdraw his pay check as was deposited in his salary account for the month of December 2018. Again how is it that someone who had fallen out with an organisation would serve as a witness in the myriad of suits brought against the organisation as a result of the work of that organisation? Suale was one of the witnesses representing Tiger Eye at investigative state agencies. This is a fact. Some members of our family know that a day before Suale’s death, he was with Mr. Anas. In fact, on the day of his unfortunate assassination, he was with Anas throughout and had informed some family members about a collaboration between Tiger Eye and Attorney General’s office to prosecute those implicated in the #12 exposé. Mr Agyapong has also alleged that Anas had not come to see the family before announcing the death of our son. We want the whole world to know that Mr. Anas was one of the foremost people informed about the murder incident even before other family members could be informed. And this was because we knew the strong ties that existed between our son and his boss, Anas, was more than blood relationship.

The family holds the view that the decision of Mr. Agyapong to place One Hundred Thousand Ghana cedis (GHC 100,000.00) bounty on the killers of our late son is not only deceptive but an exacerbated obstruction to divert the attention of the general public and change the face of the on-going investigation by the security agencies. We are really offended by this act of Kennedy Agyapong and decry same. It is an insult to the conscience of the family that a man who called for harm to be visited on our son would only turn around a few months down the line after that call for harm has been overly subscribed, to say, he is placing a bounty on the head of those who may have acted on his call or gotten leads thereby to carry out the act. We call on the general public and the media, world-over to ignore such rants and to not further avail their esteemed platforms for such cacophony.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is important to state this fact once more. At no point did our deceased family member feel a sense of immense insecurity until Kennedy Agyapong splashed his photographs in the media with his accompanying incitement of violence against him. Another perfidious statement by Mr. Agyapong is that he only asked our son to be harmed if he ever entered his premise. Everyone who has watched the irresponsible video conducted by Mr. Agyapong knows that not only did he ask our beloved Suale to be harmed at his premises but everywhere. He said, “if you meet him anywhere, beat him. If he comes here beat him”. The first part of his call for harm is clearly non-location specific as he would want us to believe after the horrors of his conduct stare him in the face. Is it not even deceptive to think that his call for harm was in relation to his premise? Why didn’t he simply show the picture of Suale to only his workers if he was indeed talking to only his workers and about his premises? What was he intending to achieve by further disclosing the residential location of our son and threatening to put out the car numbers of our son? Was it also directed to his staff at his premises?

We are appealing to Mr. Agyapong to allow the innocent soul of our son, father and brother to rest in eternal peace. We consider his latest attempt at dragging the name of one of the widows of our late son into his state of anarchy as an utter provocation. We have had enough of his hate for SUALE and his conscious diabolical posturing.

The MP also keeps referring to our beloved son as “a dangerous boy” and seeks to insinuate that he was a rascal. We wish to state unequivocally that our SON was educated, he was a journalist of international repute. He worked hard, contributed to naming, shaming and jailing of corrupt and bad persons around the world and particularly in Ghana. He did an honest job and earned a living.

Friends of the media, we have full confidence in the security agencies, believing that Allah, the Almighty will continue blessing them with the requisite knowledge, will, and expertise to bring the killers to book. Our son was not a vagabond, as Mr. Agyapong likes to bandy about. He was a journalist – one of the best investigative journalists this continent ever produced. Thank you for coming. May Allah bless us all.

–citinewsroom