Ken Agyapong, an Albatross

Kennedy Agyapong

A US Congressman has lambasted Hon. Kennedy Agyapong (NPP MP for Assin Central) for his outrageous utterances one of which has led to the death of Ahmed Hussein Suale. But why hasn’t NPP bigwigs said anything: The Party Chairman hasn’t condemned him. Neither has the Party Secretary issued any statement on the case.

How much longer should the NPP tolerate this Kennedy Agyapong albatross?

There is no denying the fact that he has helped the NPP in the past and continues to do so.

But the damage coming from him is now eroding any gains of the past. If we don’t deal with him now it will be too late tomorrow.

Let it be known to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong that he has lost a lot of respect psychologically.

What was your objective, Ken? Are you simply mad or you were looking for cheap popularity through your insensitive attacks?

You are destroying the NPP more than you think. Death takes away everything. But you need to realize that your death or departure from the NPP will not collapse the Party.

And if you dare attack the Party from the fringes, we will deal with you the same way we dealt with Arthur Kennedy and Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe. These two men are more boisterous and more intelligent than you. They knew when to stop.

As things stand now, there is no way you can escape blame for the death of Tiger Eye PI’s Hussein Suale. I heard you encouraged people to attack him and that you were ready to pay those who would heed your call.

It is said that “cowards die many times before their time”.

I am beginning to believe that you are a coward. You bark but you can’t bite.

Now you wish to cowardly create the impression that you didn’t want Mr. Hussein Suale dead.

What then was your objective in encouraging people to attack him after publishing his picture and residential details?

Now that the watchman is dead, you need to come clean.

Kwesi Asamoah

Dallas Texas, USA.