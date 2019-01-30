Deaf Students to Partake in 12th Edition of Spelling Bee

Five deaf students will join over 350 children from all over Ghana in the upcoming national finals of The Spelling Bee 2019 on February 2.

The Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf students’ participation in this year’s competition is the Young Educators Foundation’s quota to inclusive education.

“We have always believed in the Ghanaian child, regardless of any perceived challenges they may have. Our children must be counted amongst the world’s most literate children.

“ Therefore, The Spelling Bee shall continue to open its doors and arms to all children in Ghana”, said Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Country Director, Young Educators Foundation.

The Spelling Bee is a literacy programme that teaches children (ages 6-13) the rudiments of spelling and how to use the English language effectively. Over 11 years, the programme has impacted close to 20,000 throughout the country.

In 2018, Shifa Amankwa-Gabbey of Nagies Angels Educational Centre became the first speller from Kumasi to emerge the winner, much to the pride and delight of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and President Akufo-Addo.

Both leaders have honoured Shifa for her stellar performance in bringing honour to Asanteman and Ghana.

This year’s competition which began in March of 2018, drew over 4,000 hopefuls for the coveted title of The Spelling Bee 2019 Champion.

After going through intensive training and rigorous rounds of spelling and vocabulary testing, 446 students qualified as national finalists. The students come from the Ashanti, Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Western and Northern regions.

On Saturday the student to emerge winner of the competition will represent Ghana at the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee in the USA. Ghana continues to be the only African country to participate in this international spelling competition.

The Spelling Bee is sponsored by Indomie Noodles with support from Multichoice Ghana, PAS US Embassy, Rufus Green Parks, South African Airways, Voltic Mineral Water, Blue Knights Bookshop, KFC Ghana, Akai House Clinic, Samartex, B&FT, Citi TV, Joy FM, GN TV Junior.

---Myjoyonline