China describes US Huawei charges as 'unfair' and 'immoral'

China has responded to charges made by the US against the telecommunications giant Huawei as "unfair" and "immoral". This ahead of trade talks between the US and China due on Wednesday, January 30.

The United States Justice Department charged Huawei and its chief

financial officer with conspiring to violate US sanctions on Iran by doing business through a subsidiary it tried to hide.

The Justice Department also filed a seperate case accusing Huawei of stealing trade secrets, namely robotic technology from T-Mobile US Inc.

Huawei has said the companies settled this dispute in 2017.

Huawei denies the US charges, saying requests to meet with the US Justice Department had been "rejected without explanation."

"We strongly urge the US to stop its unreasonable crackdown on Chinese companies, including Huawei, and treat Chinese companies objectively and fairly," China's Foreign ministry said ina statement today.

The charges against Huawei came just ahead of a two-day meeting between Chinese and US officials aimed at resolving the long-running trade war.

Donald Trump is to meet China's top economy envoy, Liu He, during the talks, which are due to start in Washington on Wednesday.

The United States is planning to request the extradition of Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou - the daughter of the company's founder - on charges she helped Huawei dodge US sanctions against Iran.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver on December 1 following a request by the US. She has denied any wrongdoing.

Men is under house arrest and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to discuss changes to her bail terms.