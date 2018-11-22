TECNO launches CAMON 11 Devices

Tecno, smart phone manufacturer has introduced CAMON 11 and CAMON 11 Pro series onto the Ghanaian market.

This is a big news for trendsetters and futurists who are of the view that photography and social media are the biggest drivers of smartphone user growth.

For big screen and selfie lovers, a good smartphone is the one that makes you see beyond the edges of your phone and make you love to see yourself in photos that exceed expectation.

The CAMON 11 Pro has processor of 2.0 GHz Octa-Core, 6.2 inches, 720p LPS LCD with 19.9 aspect ratio, 16MP +5MP dual rear camera, 24MP AI front camera, 3750mAh battery capacity, Android 8.1 orec, AR emoji and face unlock.

While the TECNO CAMON 11 has MT6761 2.0GHz Octa-Core processor, 314GM RAW, 32GB storage, 6.2 inches HD + 720 LPS LCD display, 19.9 Aspect Ratio , 13 + 5 megapixel dual rear camera, 16 megapixel front camera, 3750mAh, Android 8.1 Orec and face unlock.

The camera of the phones can shoot in portrait mode and applies broken effects and it also offer AI enabled beauty mode. The Al soft light enable users to get a clear selfie under low - light conditions.

The smartphone also supports adjustable video chat flash to help the user make video call under low lightened conditions.

The CAMON smartphone which comes with a 3760mAh battery capacity, once fully charged claimed to have 360 hours standby battery life on a single full charge.

The battery also comes with AI Power management which tracks the consumer usage pattern of the smartphone and optimizes to the usage.

These upgraded integrations allow consumers to take landscape pictures and produce studio-quality portraits and selfies in seconds, at a professional level regardless of where they are or the setting surrounding them.

Your apps run smoothly without any lagging issues. You can save a lot of files and install lots of apps without worrying about running out of space.

It notifies users when power-intensive apps are detected and restricts unnecessary auto-launch, and uses targeted power saving measures.

All the above are adequately powered by battery with 3750mAh(typ) providing 42 hours of call, or 7.6 hours of video, or 10 hours of gaming, bringing users a longer enjoyment experience with long-lasting endurance.

The TECNO CAMON 11 is going out for Gh₵689 while the 11 PRO is going to out for Gh₵1066 across Ghana.