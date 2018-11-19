Number of Ghanaians studying in USA increases - Study Reviews

The 2018 Open Doors report on international education has revealed that the United States hosted 1.09 million international students during the 2017/2018 academic year.

This marks a 1.5 percent increase over the prior year. The number of Sub-Saharan African students hit a record high at 39,479, marking a 4.6 percent increase over the prior year.

There are currently 3,213 Ghanaian students enrolled at more than 630 tertiary institutions spread across the United States, a 3 percent increase from 2017, the report said.

Ghana is the third largest sender of students from Africa, after only Nigeria (12,693 students) and Kenya (3,322 students). Undergraduates make up 38 percent of those at U.S. universities and colleges.

Meanwhile, graduate students make up 45 percent. Of those, 42 percent are enrolled in doctoral programs.

The five most popular U.S. states for Ghanaian students are Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Texas.

The two most popular institutions are Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, which has 71 Ghanaian students (66 graduate and 5 undergraduate students), and Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which has 65 undergraduate students from Ghana alone.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s strong universities attract over 25,000 students from other African countries.

In addition, 1,865 American students engaged in a credit-bearing program in Ghana in the 2016/2017 academic year, a 19.2 percent increase over the previous year.

This makes Ghana the second most popular destination for American exchange students, after only South Africa.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim