Iconic Educationist Reported Dead

The late Alhaji Rahim Gbadamosi

Ghana, especially the northern regions, has lost an educationist – Alhaji Rahim Gbadamosi. His sad death occurred last Saturday at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He passed away at the age of 85. He taught and mentored many personalities from the northern parts of the country, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Being a product of the famous Government Secondary School which later became Tamale Secondary School and now Tamale Senior High School, he rose to become a Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.

He has since been buried according to Islamic injunctions and the prayers for his soul will be held at the weekend.

According to Alhaji Razak El Alawa, the famous three-time journalist of the year who was associated for many years with Alhaji, as he was affectionately called, he “was also a one-time registrar of the Islamic University College of Ghana, having been the first headmaster of Lawra Secondary School when it opened 50 years ago in 1968. President Akufo-Addo recently mentioned his yeoman's job in the establishment of the school in a speech. He moved back to Tamale Secondary School (TAMASCO) – his alma mater – where he began his teaching career as headmaster in 1972”.

He added “he was a member of the 25 pioneer students who started form one in 1951 and finished in 1955. He did his sixth form at Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast, before going to the then University College of Ghana and coming out with a degree in Physics in 1960.

“He was also at various times the Northern Regional Director of Education, Director of Research and Director of Manpower at GES headquarters before becoming the Director-General”.

Alhaji is survived by Hajia Sariyu and children, among whom are Abdul Razak and Rashida, both medical doctors.

For many years, El Alawa served as the 'Daily Graphic' correspondent in the Northern Region.

In a tweet, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia stated: “It is with profound sadness that I have learnt about the passing away today of Ghana's illustrious son, Alhaji Rahimu Gbadamosi. He was a mentor and a father to me and many others. He supported me immensely. He was my headmaster at Tamale Secondary School and later became the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service”.

On 22 October, 2016, his autobiography 'Events In My Life' was launched, and it drew the crème de la crème of northern Ghana including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

On what informed his authorship of the autobiography, he said he sought to share his experiences with current and future generations to inspire them to attain excellence in their respective endeavours.

The book was reviewed by Prof Dominic K. Agyeman, a Professor of Sociology and former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Cape Coast.

The Prof described the author as a mentor, researcher, a manager of a football club and a statesman who devoted his working life to the development of the northern regions and Ghana in general.

The first 19 copies of the 200-page book were auctioned by the Managing Director of Stanbic Bank – Alhassan Andani.

The then Deputy Minister of Transport, Mrs. Joyce A.B. Mogtari, bought a copy for GH¢10,000 for then President John Mahama.