NDC Congress: Meet The Winners And Losers

After over 16 hours of voting and several hours of sorting and counting, provisional results indicate Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Joshua Akamba will lead the National Democratic Congress for the next four years as Chairman, General Secretary and National Organiser, respectively.

Below are results of the voting that took place at the 9th national delegates’ congress that took place at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra from Saturday and ended on Sunday.

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS Dan Abodakpi 2,199 Betty Mould Iddrisu 358 Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo 3,656 Alhaji Huudu Yahaya 1823 Danny Annang 309

NATIONAL VICE CHAIRMAN

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho Said Sinare Lawyer Adu- Yeboah Sherry Ayittey Yaw Owusu Obimpeh Alhaji Sumaila Mahama Dr Kwame Ampofo Awudu S. Azorka Seth Ofosu-Ohene

GENERAL SECRETARY



CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS Johnson Asiedu Nketiah 6642 Samuel Koku Sitsofo Anyidoho 1,625

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS Alhaji Nuru Hamidan Barbara Serwaa Asamoah Peter Boamah Otokonor David Kwaku Worwui-Brown Kojo Adu Asare George Lawson Abdullah Ishaq Farrakhan Nii Dodoo Dodoo Kale Cezar Ephram Nii Tan Sackey Evans Amoo

NATIONAL ORGANIZER



CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS Mahdi Gibrill 599 Akamba Joshua Hamidu 3,084 Jemima Anita De-Sosoo 300 Yaw Boateng Gyan 1,843 Baba Jamal Ahmed 2,107 Enoch Amoako- Nsiah 74 Solomon Yaw Nkansah 306

NATIONAL DEPUTY ORGANISER

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS Dr Alhassan Hanifa 1386 Kobby Barlon 2619 Vivian Abla Kpeglo 610 Mohammed Mamudu 347 Agbesi Nutsu 332 Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon 2405 Alfred Kojo Triddles 89 Ebenezer Asare Sackitey 163 Ahmed Gedel 329

NATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS Fred Agbenyo 2,225 Sammy Gyamfi 6,225

DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS Godwin Ako Gunn 1816 Mahama Seidu Samuel 573 Kwaku Boahen 2,851 Elected [Provisional] Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru Seidu 1537 Adongo Atule Jacob 978 Muhammed Nurullah Iddrisu 472

NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS Mohammed Mashood Alhaji Alhaji Babanlame Abu Sadat Sheriff Abudul Nasiru Ebenezer Effah Hackman Eliyasu Amadu Alhaji Adramani Haribu William Wilson Agbleke Evelyn Enyonam Mensah

NATIONAL ZONGO CAUCUS COORDINATOR

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS Ismail Bawa 1,132 Alhaji Mamah Mohammed – Sadiku Sulley 785 Abdul-Aziz Mohammmed 1321 Elected [Provisional] Abass Fuseini Sbaabe 1,011

Please note: These results remain provisional and independent of the Electoral Commission’s declaration.

