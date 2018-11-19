modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
32 minutes ago | NDC News

NDC Congress: Meet The Winners And Losers

MyJoyOnline
NDC Congress: Meet The Winners And Losers

After over 16 hours of voting and several hours of sorting and counting, provisional results indicate Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Joshua Akamba will lead the National Democratic Congress for the next four years as Chairman, General Secretary and National Organiser, respectively.

Below are results of the voting that took place at the 9th national delegates’ congress that took place at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra from Saturday and ended on Sunday.

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS
Dan Abodakpi 2,199
Betty Mould Iddrisu 358
Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo 3,656
Alhaji Huudu Yahaya 1823
Danny Annang 309

11182018113616 1i830o4bau img 2175

NATIONAL VICE CHAIRMAN

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS
Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho
Said Sinare
Lawyer Adu- Yeboah
Sherry Ayittey
Yaw Owusu Obimpeh
Alhaji Sumaila Mahama
Dr Kwame Ampofo
Awudu S. Azorka
Seth Ofosu-Ohene

GENERAL SECRETARY

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS
Johnson Asiedu Nketiah 6642
Samuel Koku Sitsofo Anyidoho 1,625

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS
Alhaji Nuru Hamidan
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
Peter Boamah Otokonor
David Kwaku Worwui-Brown
Kojo Adu Asare
George Lawson
Abdullah Ishaq Farrakhan
Nii Dodoo Dodoo
Kale Cezar
Ephram Nii Tan Sackey
Evans Amoo

NATIONAL ORGANIZER

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS
Mahdi Gibrill 599
Akamba Joshua Hamidu 3,084
Jemima Anita De-Sosoo 300
Yaw Boateng Gyan 1,843
Baba Jamal Ahmed 2,107
Enoch Amoako- Nsiah 74
Solomon Yaw Nkansah 306

NATIONAL DEPUTY ORGANISER

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS
Dr Alhassan Hanifa 1386
Kobby Barlon 2619
Vivian Abla Kpeglo 610
Mohammed Mamudu 347
Agbesi Nutsu 332
Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon 2405
Alfred Kojo Triddles 89
Ebenezer Asare Sackitey 163
Ahmed Gedel 329

NATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS
Fred Agbenyo 2,225
Sammy Gyamfi 6,225

DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS
Godwin Ako Gunn 1816
Mahama Seidu Samuel 573
Kwaku Boahen 2,851 Elected [Provisional]
Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru Seidu 1537
Adongo Atule Jacob 978
Muhammed Nurullah Iddrisu 472

NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS
Mohammed Mashood Alhaji
Alhaji Babanlame Abu Sadat
Sheriff Abudul Nasiru
Ebenezer Effah Hackman
Eliyasu Amadu
Alhaji Adramani Haribu
William Wilson Agbleke
Evelyn Enyonam Mensah

NATIONAL ZONGO CAUCUS COORDINATOR

CANDIDATE VOTES STATUS
Ismail Bawa 1,132
Alhaji Mamah Mohammed
Sadiku Sulley 785
Abdul-Aziz Mohammmed 1321 Elected [Provisional]
Abass Fuseini Sbaabe 1,011

Please note: These results remain provisional and independent of the Electoral Commission’s declaration.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy

Video News

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1"If speaking out your mind is being radical, I will rather have radical men around me that silent friends who do not tell me the truth".

By: Okee Godspower quot-img-1
body-container-line