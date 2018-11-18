modernghana logo

NDC decides: Photos NDC National Delegates Congress

Asiedu Nketia beats Koku Anyidoho

The second day of the 9th National Democratic Congress underway at the Fantasy Dome inside the International Trade Fair Center has been another busy day.

The Congress which has stretched unexpectedly for two days has seen many delegates go back home to their constituencies after casting their ballot amidst lots of delays.

Eventually, voting ended on Sunday and the nailbiting moment of counting ballots took centre stage as anxious delegates and aspirants await officers of the Electoral Commission to determine their fate.

Below are some pictures from day two the Congress

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

