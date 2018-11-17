Asiedu Nketia's days as overlord are over – Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the party’s General Secretary, will be cut to size when he regains power.

He thinks the incumbent General Secretary of the party has the penchant of being bossy but that will have to end after the election of national executives of the party.

Allottey Jacobs, who tips Johnson Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito, to win Saturday’s delegate conference said he expects the party's General Secretary to change.

“Since we are going to have new faces at the national functionaries executive committee, I am sure he will be whipped in line so we all ensure victory for the NDC.

“He will not be overlord but he will incorporate with the other people who are going to be elected into office alongside him,” he told Joy News.

The former Regional Chair said he has more political experience than General Mosquito which is evident in how he speaks so, Mr Nketia must listen to some of his wisdom.

Bernard Allottey Jacobs

Mr Jacobs who has openly called out Mr Nketia said he did not do so out of malice, but for the astute politician to be a better person and serve the party and Ghana well.

On Tuesday, Allotey Jacobs intensified his campaign against the re-election of the General Secretary, accusing him of Nketia is giving out cash to delegates to retain his position.

“I can tell on authority that Asiedu Neketia is meeting delegates and giving them money just to vote for him. If Asiedu Nketia who has never campaigned before is giving out money, then it means something is wrong,” he told Adom TV.

He said he has found a repellent for 'NDC’s Mosquito' who undermined his administration as the Central Region NDC Chairman and caused the party's defeat in the 2016 elections.

According to him, if the party allows such a person to come back again as a General Secretary, “then trust me, it would affect our chances in 2020 elections”.

“If he doesn’t change that character, I don’t think it will go well for us,” he added.

Watch the video:



Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim