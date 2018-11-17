NDC delegates will elect new executives - Spio-Garbrah predicts

Flagbearer aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, is confident that Saturday’s congress to elect new national executives will bring new faces.

“There will be new executives; a new crop of leaders, brave executives,” he said at the Fantasy Dome of the Accra International Trade Fair Centre, where the election is being held.

He said there is a resounding chorus for a change in the party’s leadership from party delegates and other members.

“People are looking for change and people like me are those they want to come and lead the party. They knew I was a candidate in 2006; I ran second to Prof John Evans Atta Mills, and so if this was an Olympic game or a beauty contest or a Miss World and then the person who won the race have been disqualified then the crown will come to me. That is what the delegates are telling me,” he revealed.

He said it was his hope that the NDC will give leadership to the people they know have been fighting for them for 25 years in the thick of things.

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a former Trades Minister, is seeking to defeat other aspirants to lead the largest opposition party in 2020 when polls begin later in December.

He is facing a fierce competition from former President John Mahama, former MP for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanor , Sylvester Mensah, Joshua Alabi, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, among others.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | ge[email protected]