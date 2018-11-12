Kayayei Issues Must Be Halted

Pay a rapt attention and listen to me. Is the religious adage that keeps on saying a pastor has no glory in his hometown purporting to be true vis-à-vis kayayei commuters in other cities. Over the years, young girls and women have moved in droves mainly from the northern part of the country to the south.

The hustle-bustle and the push and pull factors have included lack of Job opportunities, education market for their produce and social amenities such as good roads, electricity, pipe-borne water and generally good infrastructure.

However, the girls who arrive in the cities face many daunting challenges that include rape and defilement, streetism, exploitation by both the people they work for and those who serve as intermediaries to find jobs for these vulnerable women. Besides, many of these women and girls have ended up as prostitutes because that may be the only job opening available to keep body and soul together.

It is therefore, just right appropriate that governments have over the years, put in place policies and programme to ensure that these kayayei have decent living. Skills training has been organized and is still being pursued and we applaud government for that.

Moreover, skills training alone and even providing start-ups for these young women will not be enough. The government, I mean this current government should critically examine previous training programme, to put in place a comprehensive programme that will ensure that the nation Ghana benefits from what is being invested in these pauper women.

Obviously, we consider the kayayei issues as a blot on the conscience of the country especially if one looks at where and how they live in the streets with their young children and benefits.One needs to visit places such as Agbogbloshie, Kantamanto and Korle Gonno Tuesday Market in Accra to come to terms with the reality of their suffering.

Finally, any initiative that will help deal with the problem should therefpre be suggested by all because by the government, of the government and for the government connote government.

EDWARD FRIMPONG

TEL:+233243651928

KORLE GONNO, ACCRA.