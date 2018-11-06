Greenway International Foundation Unveils 2018 National Cycling Competition

A non-profit making organization, Greenway International Foundation has launched national cycling championships competition on how Ghana can mitigate climate change through green transport cycling.

The competition, which is being organised by Greenway International Foundation, an environmental protection organisation working for a carbon-free environment and oceans free of single-use plastics.

This historic event which will take place on January 15 through to July 21, 2019, is open to the public from who are between 19 - 45 years.

About 5,000 participants are expected to take part in the five-laps competition in the various regions and cover a distance of about 300 kilometres.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Michael Olusegun Olusanya said at the official launch that, Greenway National Cycling Competition is in active partnership with the Greater Accra Cycling Association chaired Kofi Boakye-Yiadom.

According to Mr. Olusanya , the ultimate aim is to create awareness among people to mitigate the effect of climate change and progressively, to reduce greenhouse gases in all 10 regions of Ghana.

Fourth to 10th winners will take home silver medals, trophies, a brand new bicycle, National Cycling for Climate Honor and extras.

The overall winner will take home a cash prize of ¢15,000, two pure gold medals, a brand new bicycle, National Cycling for Climate Honor and extras.

The runner-up will receive ¢10,000, one pure gold medal, a brand new bicycle, National Cycling for Climate Honor and extras.

Third Prize winner will get ¢7,000, one pure gold medal, a brand new bicycle, National Cycling for Climate Honor and extras.

He urged those who wish to participate in the event to log on their website to register. Winners in the race stand to take exciting prizes worth over ¢100,000 to the potential winners and other amazing prizes.