Amor appoints Serwaa Amihere as first brand ambassador in Ghana

Global contraceptive solutions brand Amor has appointed Ghanaian broadcast journalist and philanthropist, Serwaa Amihere, as its first brand ambassador to commence its operations in Ghana and launch their a vigorous safe sex awareness campaign on social media. The 2018 best female newscaster of the year, Serwaa Amihere will not only front Amor's social awareness projects, but also device innovative and creative ways of interacting with young people on social media about pregnancy preventive measures and safer alternative options as a path in championing a broader aim of grooming an empowered female generation.

The event to unveil Serwaa Amihere as the icon for Amor officially took place at the plush GPSC office at Dzorwulu in Accra with heavy media and industry stakeholders present. Addressing the press, Mr. Wang Yafeng, MD, GPSC, expressed management's commitment in helping young ladies have full control of their sexualities by providing them with authentic contraceptive options that have been tried, tested and approved as effective solutions for pregnancy control.- Mr. Wang Yafeng, MD, GPSC.

Serwaa Amihere thanked GPSC management and staff for confirming her and their first brand icon after carefully evaluating her capabilities and potential as the right brand to associate with in delivering the mandate of giving the power of choice in the hands of young women. "Women, especially young ladies must have the power of choice. It is important for us to have the power to decide when to get pregnant, have babies and when to pursue educational advancement or career development. We must end the era of unwanted pregnancies and the wrong abortion methods which usually bring young women so many medical complications." - she stated at the event.

According the Serwaa Amihere, she believes the right decision have been made in that her influence may be positively used in championing a good cause that will benefit many young women in their quest to have a well planned and goal oriented futures.

GPSC

Guilin Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (GPSC) is a subsidiary of Guilin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. as well as a member of Fosun Pharmaceutical Group. Focusing on international market business, develop, produce and market various kinds of pharmaceutical products, including anti-malarials, and generic pharmaceuticals.

Amor is an emergency contraceptive capsule for women. An after sex pregnancy prevention option of 72 hours efficacy.