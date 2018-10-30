Ophelia Quainoo Global Foundation Supports Afrangua D/A Basic School

A non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Ophelia Quainoo Global Foundation (OQGF) last Friday presented educational materials to the needy pupils of Afrangua D/A Basic School in the Central Region to improve learning.

The NGO donated 230 copies of branded exercise books, three packs of pencils, three packs of pens, three packs of erasers and one dozen of crayon to the 155 pupils in the Afrangua D/A Basic School to enhance their academic standard.

It was part of the NGO’s “back to school” project, aimed at bettering the lives of the needy, abandoned and less privileged in society.

The Communications Director of OQGF, Godfrey Ainoo speaking to The Spectator said the deprived nature and poor standard of learning in the school has accounted for their inability to excel in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) thereby denying them the opportunity to further their education to the Secondary level.

“It seems few students participated in the BECE previously which was not encouraging, but I believe if much attention was paid by way of support, more students can participate and come out with excellent performance,” he added.

“We believe the list of the learning items donated to the school would motivate and prepare the pupils to meet the high learning standards to further their education to the next level,” he said.

Godfrey Ainoo expressed worry in the absence of library and Information Communications Technology laboratories (ICT labs) in some government Basic Schools which has accounted for the low standard of learning and poor performance by students in some part of the rural communities.

“I believe corporate organisations, individuals and the government should factor such project in a sense that deprived schools in the country would have access to library and ICT labs hence promoting quality education,” he said.

The Headmaster of Afrangua D/A Basic School, Ekow Simpson on behalf of the school children expressed gratitude to the OQGF volunteers and pleaded with government, individuals, Cooperate bodies and other philanthropists to support the school to build the image of the school as well as the children.

