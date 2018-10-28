President Akufo-Addo Jet Off To Germany

President Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Saturday, 27th October, 2018, to participate in the conference on the G-20 Compact with Africa, taking place in Berlin, Federal Republic of Germany, between 29th and 31st October. On his way, he made a stopover in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to confer with his Ivorian counterpart, President Alassane Ouattara, on bilateral and regional issues.

The Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated in 2017, under the German G20 Presidency, to promote private investment in Africa, including in infrastructure. The 2018 Conference is bringing together reform-minded African countries, international organizations and bilateral partners from G20 and beyond to co-ordinate country-specific reform agendas, support respective policy measures and advertise investment opportunities to private investors.

Already, Ghana, under the Compact, has signed a 100 million Euros bilateral Investment and Reform Partnership agreement with Germany to promote private investment in renewable energy and vocational training.

Whilst in Germany, and on the sidelines of the conference, President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, as well as hold meetings with CEOs of German global enterprises, Volkswagen and Siemens, about their proposed investments in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo will, on Wednesday, 31st October, 2018, deliver the keynote speech at the 18th International Economic Forum on Africa of the powerful Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), taking place in Paris, France. The Forum will scrutinise the key topics of growth, employment, migration and development in the wake of Africa’s historic decision for closer integration.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 31st October, 2018, and in his absence the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.