Traditional Leaders Should Emulate Late James Town Mantse

Traditional rulers in the country have been urged to emulate the remarkable life and leadership of the late Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, President, Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council of the Ga State and Jamestown Mantse.

Reverend Jonathan Seth Annan Sackey, Dean, Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Anglican Church, said the legacy that the late Oblempong Ababio had left for the nation was a legacy of peace and love, unity and development.

"Oblempong Ababio's legacy is that if you are a chief, you must be a peacemaker and you must also make sure that you are God-fearing," Rev Sackey advised traditional rulers over the weekend at the funeral service of the late late Oblempong Ababio at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Anglican Church, in Accra.

The funeral service was attended by paramount and divisional chiefs of the Ga State and people from all walks of life.

Rev Sackey lauded the late Oblempong Ababio for his successful 39-year reign, which brought peace and development to the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area of the Ga State and Jamestown.

Rev Sackey in his homily, compared the life of the late Oblempong Ababio to that of the biblically renowned King David of Israel.

The Rev Minister said the late Oblempong Ababio, who was chosen by God to occupy the stool of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, did serve his people and country very well to the best of his ability.

He said like King David, the late Oblempong Ababio was a God-fearing, a knowledgeable and a wise king, who did governed his people well.

He urged all traditional rulers in the country to treat everybody equally; adding that "they must make sure that there is peace and if there is peace in the country, there will be growth and development".

He also appealed to the chiefs and people of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area to preserve the late Obrempong Ababio's legacy of peace and unity.

Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V passed on December 22, 2017, after ruling for 39 years as President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council in the Ga State and as Jamestown Mantse.

Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, who was known in private life as Mr Ezekiel Quarmina Allotey Cofie and a brand name as Dentist Cofie of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, was born on June 12, 1920 at Jamestown, British Accra.

He was the son of Mr William Cofie of Aflangai Shia, Naa Korle We and Madam Delphina Owoo from Naa Sally We Krotia Division, Adjumaku of the Royal Stool of Ngleshie Alata (Jamestown) Accra.

Oblempong Ababio was the first dentist in The Gold Coast/Ghana.