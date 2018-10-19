*NABCO Municipal Coordinator Attacked by MCE’s Thugs

The NABCO Coordinator for Agona West Municipal, Mr. Takyi-Baah, was attacked at about 7:45pm on 16th October, 2018 by thugs believed to have been sent by Justina Assan, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area. The attack happened at the Metro Mass Bus Station in Agona Swedru when Mr. Takyi-Baah was said to be distributing NABCO T-shirts to NABCO personnel in preparation for the launching on 17th October in Accra.

The thugs, as identified by the victim and the NABCO personnel at the scene, were led by one Kwame Afreh and Ato Preko. According to Mr. Takyi-Baah, this is the second time he has been attacked by these same thugs on the orders of the MCE. “I was attacked and beaten by these same people at the Municipal Assembly when I was asked to represent NABCO on the interview panel. When I got my nomination through the MP, I was told to inform the MCE but she got angry and insisted that she will not accept my nomination so she also sent her choice on the day of the interview, but I was selected and went through orientation and got my appointment letter. I was directed to come to the Assembly for an office to be allocated to me. When I told the MCE about it, she said she hadn’t been informed of anything so she ignored me. I was directed to go for the NABCO T-shirts from Winneba last night. So I posted it on our WhatsApp platform for NABCO personnel to come and pick up the shirts at the Metro Bus Station. It was during the distribution stage that the thugs came and beat me up and took away the T-shirts”, Mr. Takyi-Baah concluded.

The victim was treated and discharged at the Swedru Municipal Hospital after he made a report to the police. So far no arrests have been made.