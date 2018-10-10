African Twins Festival Scheduled For 20th October 2018

The gathering of twins and multiples all over Africa and beyond this season as to celebrate twins Arts and Culture despite the resemblance organised by Jad Events Ghana.

ATF seeks to create a reunion and the largest gathering of twins all over to appreciate a wider range of twins culture from various ethnic groups in Africa which is happening on 20th-21st October at Oxford Street Osu, Accra.

The event activities to promote national culture and inter- regional tourism among African countries; twins entrepreneur forum, twins awards , twins culture display and many more perform along the street.

Twins all over will displayed a lot of culture from various African countries including MAATAI Culture. The historic moment with babaric tradition has been modernised for twins to acknowledge, involve and support the great initiative. With the support of Supporting Agency, institutions, organisation to make this year's festival a success. The festival is open to all the general public and twins all over Africa to embrace their culture and to make to Ghana the home of twins.