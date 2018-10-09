Gomoa Fetteh: Dead Whale Washed Ashore

A giant whale of about 20 feet has been washed ashore near the Tills Resort at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

According to some eyewitnesses, the dead mammal was first seen at the shore at about 3:00pm on Monday, drawing many residents and tourists to the scene to catch a glimpse.

Lawrencia Quartey, one of the eyewitnesses who spoke to Citi News said she had never seen such a creature physically in her life, which is why she rushed to the scene to also see it.

The Asumankwahene of Gomoa Fetteh, Adema Amankwanor, noted that whenever they find a whale ashore, it is an indication that fisher-folks will experience bumper harvest when they go fishing.

He however indicated that this is not the first time such an incident is happening in the area.

The mammal, which appeared to have already begun decomposing caused a pungent smell in the area.

The Asumankwahene, Adema Amankwanor, said a funeral ceremony and some traditional activities would be performed to avert any calamity that may befall the Gomoa Fetteh community.

In September 2017, a similar incident occurred in the Volta Region, specifically in Keta.

A Wildlife Officer in the Keta Municipality, Abdul Karim Fuseini, said the whale was about 39 feet long and 16 feet in height.

A year earlier in 2016, another dead whale was spotted on the shores of Dansoman in Accra. In the Western Region, there have been several of these incidents.

As of November 2013, a socio-environmental NGO, Friends of the Nation (FoN, had counted 21 instances of dead whales washing ashore in the whole of Ghana.