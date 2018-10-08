Hot Audio: Atomic Junction Gas Explosion A Year On; What Has Happened?

It's been a year since a massive a gas explosion at the Atomic Junction in Accra shocked the nation.

Seven (7) lives were lost with more than 130 others badly injured, while property worth thousands of cedis were destroyed.

There were promises and protocols put in place to make sure such explosions are a thing of the past.

Citi News‘ Caleb Kudah reports on the incident, and finds out if the country has indeed learned any lessons from it.