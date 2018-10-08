Kwakwaduam Association of New York Donates to the Akuapem Health District

The Kwakwaduam Association of New York has donated 100 hundred Digital blood pressure machines, 3000 pieces of Prenatal Vitamins, 1000 Obstetric Delivery Kits and 5 glucometers to the Akwapim Health District to enhance the work done by Midwifes in the District.

This is part of the Hypertension in Pregnancy Project launched by the Association in recognition of the role of Hypertension in Maternal Mortality in Ghana.

The Items were received on behalf of the District by the QueenMother of Akuapem Nana Nketsia II. She thanked the Kwakwaduam Association immensely for their continued support of health care delivery in the district. She narrated her own ordeal in childbirth and said the donation will go a long way for the administration of efficient and proper care to pregnant mothers. She advised women to seek early prenatal services for the prompt recognition of problems in pregnancy

The donation was made on behalf of Kwakwaduam by Dr. Kwame Aniapam Boafo and Ms Sylvia Asiedu. Dr Boafo, a Gynecologist at the Albert Einstein Medical School in New York and a Consultant to Kwakwaduam first and foremost conveyed greetings from the President of the Association, Mr Mark Saforo and indicated data showed that Hypertension has become the number one killer of women in pregnancy and childbirth and there was need for early recognition and prompt treatment. He said the digital blood pressure machines will enable community health nurses to measure blood pressures during outreach programs.

He said the micronutrients were also essential for adequate nutrition in pregnancy and the obstetric delivery kits will ensure a clean and efficient environment for the delivery process. He pledged the continued support of Kwakwaduam for health care delivery in Akwapim and Ghana in general

All the Midwives from the Health care Centers were present and gave testimony of the role of Hypertensive disorders in pregnancy and how they are excited by the donation and the profound impact it would have on the efficiency of the practices.