36 minutes ago | General News

Achimota-Apenkwa Traffic Lights Out For Over A Fortnight

The traffic lights haven't worked in weeks; causing danger to road users

Pedestrians crossing from Apenkwa to Achimota over-head and vice versa for the past two weeks, have had to compete with vehicles to use the road.

Both traffic lights at the Apenkwa Total fuel station and the one toward the Achimota overhead haven’t functioned in weeks.

The situation has forced pedestrians --who would have otherwise waited for their turn to cross the road-- to run the speed of light to cross the road when the traffic is less and when it is dense they walk amid the vehicles hoping to make it across before a motorcyclist pops out of nowhere.

Residents fear the hazard may soon cost the life of road users and are appealing to the city authorities to move in and fix the lights before it’s late.

“Do they want somebody to die so they get another statistic before they move to fix the problem, our leaders should act,” a trader at the area told Joy News .

Meanwhile several other traffic lights across the capital city, Accra are down.

