Tsikata Attempted To Access BNI Records

The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has revealed that Capt Kojo Tsikata attempted to access the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) records on the killing of three judges 36 years ago.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako said during the late days of the Jerry Rawlings-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, the former National Security advisor sought to take possession of the controversial documents but failed.

“Capt Tsikata under the NDC administration…attempted or sought access to BNI records relative to this issue and the powers that be declined,” he told Samson Lardy Anyenini on Newsfile Saturday.

However, Mr Baako declined further comments when the host asked him his opinion on why the embattled fellow wanted access to the BNI records. “There was a reason for that … no further comments,” he told the Joy FM/ Joy News TV show.

Capt Tsikata, during the days of the National Reconciliation Commission ( NRC) hearing denied having anything to do with the killing of the judges.

But Amartey Kwei, a member of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) who was sentenced to death for his involvement in the murders is reported to have mentioned Capt Tsikata to be one of the brains behind the crimes.

The Attorney General at the time however, failed to prosecute Capt Tsikata due to “lack of evidence”.

However, Capt Tsikata said himself that the soldiers must have had authorisation from a high member in the PNDC to get the pass to operate at that time of the night since there was a curfew in place.

Justices Kwadwo Adjei Agyepong, Poku Sarkodie and Mrs Cecelia Koranteng-Addow and a retired Major in the Ghana Armed Forces, were abducted and shot dead, their bodies set on fire but saved from a downpour on the night of June 30, 1982.

Amartey Kwei and some soldiers, Tony Tekpor, Dzandzu and Helki were all found guilty of murder, sentenced to death and executed by firing squad. Amedeka escaped prisons and hasn’t been seen since.

