What Will African Governments Do About The US Dangerous Vaccines Banned By Japan?

African leaders must promote good health in Africa because the continent is not poor

On September 5, 2018, an article entitled 'How Japan’s Anti-Vaccination Has Exposed The US Vaccine Pharmaceutical Mafias,' appeared on ModernGhana news site.

The article was about the discovery of dangerous vaccines from the United States of America by the Japanese government, resulting in the ban of those vaccines.

Recently, the Japanese government suspended vaccination against HPV, the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI). HPV is a different virus than HIV and HSV (herpes). HPV is so common that nearly all sexually-active men and women get it at some point in their lives.

The Japanese government suspended because of Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare in response to public anxieties about a suspected adverse event following immunization.

Now the Japanese government is not carrying out suspension but banning some of the vaccines from the United States of America they conder extremely dangerous. For example, the Human papillomavirus vaccine has no effect on cervical cancer. That is one of the greatest crime and fraud in the medical history.

Now the Japanese government continues to Ban the MMR Vaccine. The Japanese government banned the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine from its vaccination program in 1993, after a record number of children developed adverse reactions, including meningitis, loss of limbs, and death.

A search of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database reveals statistics from the United States of over 75,000 adverse effects from the combination of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.

To maintain a healthy medical system and also to avoid unnecessary unknown diseases miraculously appearing in the continent of Africa, African governments must follow the Japanese government to ban dangerous drugs and vaccines shipped from the United State of America to Africa.