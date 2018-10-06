Kufuor Signs Book Of Condolence Of Deceased James Town Mantse

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor on Friday signed a book of condolence for the late Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council of the Ga State and as James Town Mantse.

The signing ceremony took place at the former President's residence in Accra, when a delegation from the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council paid a courtesy call on him.

The purpose of the visit was to officially inform former President Kufuor of the demise of the late Paramount Chief and to formally invite him to the funeral.

The delegation was led by Nii Ngleshie Addy V, Acting President/Regent of the President of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

Others were Mr Vincent D. T. Nartey, Registrar, Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council; Nii Akwei Bonsu III, Korlewe Mantse; Naa Tettehkor I, Glefe Manye; and some sons and daughters of the late Paramount Chief.

Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V passed on December 22, 2017, after ruling for 39 years as President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council in the Ga State and as James Town Mantse.

Former President Kufuor wrote: 'You have served your nation with distinction through your blessed and charmed life spanning many decades in diverse capacities - Pioneer dentist in The Gold Coast/Ghana, Traditional Chieftain in the capital city of Ghana, Accra.

'A debonair and renowned socialite and humanitarian. You lived a fully fulfilled life and you will be missed by Ghana'.

The former President also recounted that during his tenure in office, the late Oblempong Kojo Ababio V played a pivotal role in the modernisation of the capital city, Accra.

He said the late Paramount Chief was an immense public figure; and that, as a renowned traditional ruler and dentist, his name was a household one.

'We have to thank God for bringing such a figure into our national life,' he added.

Mr Nartey said the late Paramount Chief was a national figure, who planted dentistry in The Gold Coast/Ghana and other parts of Africa.

He outlined the final funeral arrangements for the late Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, which starts from Monday, October 15 to Sunday, October 21.

He said the late Paramount Chief would be laid in state at the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, for traditional rulers and his subjects to pay their last respect.

He said former Presidents would have their turn on Friday, October 19, whilst the sitting President would be there on Saturday, October 20.

He explained that, in line with Ga tradition, the Oath the late Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V took when he ascended the throne would be taken away from him on Friday, October 19.

Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, who was known in private life as Mr Ezekiel Quarmina Allotey Cofie and a brand name as Dentist Cofie of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, was born on June 12, 1920 at James Town, British Accra.

He was the son of Mr William Cofie of Aflangai Shia, Naa Korle We and Madam Delphina Owoo from Naa Sally We Krotia Division, Adjumaku of the Royal Stool of Ngleshie Alata (James Town) Accra.