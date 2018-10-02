Sack La Palm Royal Beach Hotel MD – ICU Orders Gov’t

The Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union (ICU) has given the government up to end of this week to remove the Managing Director of the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Abena Pokua Boaitey Amoah.

The staff of the Hotel in Accra, embarked on a demonstration yesterday to demand her removal.

They accuse her of refusing to implement new salaries, which were to take effect from January this year amongst other things.

Local Chairman for the ICU Branch at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Robert Nortey, told Citi News, the worst should be expected if the government does not address their grievances.

“After the crisis meeting, we are going to see to it, that our demands are met, we are not satisfied, we are going to do more of this. We are waiting for the authority to meet our demands as Ghanaian,” he said.

The workers described the Managing Director's relationship with the staff as “appalling.”

Staff petition ICU

The demonstrating workers subsequently petitioned the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) of the Trade's Union Congress (TUC), about their concerns.

In the petition, they contend that the attitude of the Managing Director is negatively affecting productivity.

“As the Managing Director of a public entity Like La Palm Royal Hotel, we believe Madam Akosua Pokua Boaitey Amoah is rendering a public service to the people of Ghana and as such, she needs to be very circumspect in her utterances, attitude and relationship with the workers whom she is dealing with.”

“However, regrettably, her relationship with the workers of the hotel on issues of labour, and her utterances and attitude generally towards the workers of the hotel are not the best to say the least, and cast a wedge between the entire workforce (junior, senior and management staff alike) and the managing Director herself. This would naturally affect productivity, which is why the once famous, profitable and highly esteemed La Palm Royal Hotel is found in its lowest state we see it today.”