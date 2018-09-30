Krowor Assembly members in hot Waters, as footsoldiers accuses them of corruption

The Assembly members of Krowor Municipal Assembly in Greater Accra escaped the wrath of party footsoldiers by the skin of their teeth's as the were accused of been corrupt.

The Assembly members incurred the wrath of party footsoldiers at Royal Ravico hotel where they converge to confirm the President's nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive,MCE Mr Joshua Bortey for the position

The footsoldiers who thronged the venue in their numbers to support the President nominee were gave the Police a hectic time when after vote casting the Assembly members rejected the President nominee for the second time within two weeks

Prior to the election the Greater Accra Regional Minister Hon Ishmael Ashitey pleaded to the Assembly members to endorse the nominee because the Krowor Municipal Assembly is the last of the newly created Municipality without an MCE but his pleadings couldn't changed the voting pattern from previous one

In both elections the nominee Mr Joshua Bortey failed to get the required 11votes out of the 16 Assembly members but managed to secure 4- yes votes with 11- nays.

This angered the nominee's supporters who barricaded the entrance to the venue ostensibly to vent their spleens on the frightened Assembly members for allegedly taken 8500gh CEDI's per each person from close associates of the nominee prior to the election

They vowed to retrieved monies paid to the Assembly members for the endorsement through the nominee well wishers

Their aggressiveness and agitation to attack the fear stricken Assembly members made the Police to call for reinforcement to beef up the security at venue.

"We shall collect our monies from these corrupt infested Assembly members" the agitated footsoldiers chanted

When the dust finally settled down the Assembly members were whisked away under police protection to an unknown location for their safety

Present at the meeting include the Regional Minister, Hon Ishmael Ashitey, Hon Tina Mensah, Deputy Minister of Health, Hon Nana Akua Afriyie MP for Ablekuma South and Mr Emmanuel Nortey Buenor, MCD for Krowor Municipal Assembly

Story by Kwesi Coomson,Parliament