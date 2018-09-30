Busunu Makes Progress With The Construction Of Teachers Quarters

Monsignor Augustine Towoni has cut sod for the construction of 8-unit teachers quarters for St. Peter Canisius R/C JHS in Busunu, a community under west Gonja district of the Northern Region.

The sod cutting ceremony brought together members of the community, the PTA members of the school, community partnership members and some members of the construction team.

Busunu is a community that has fallen prey to poverty and majority of the inhabitants cannot afford to put up decent and adequate structures to be rented by workers coming from outside the community.

As a result, some workers posted to the community work out their way to be reposted. St. Peter Canisius R/C JHS have missed opportunities due to the lack of decent accommodation for its teachers.

Msgr. Augustine Towoni, the Vicar General of Damongo diocese in a brief address admonished members of the community to take full charge of the facility to ensure it stands the test of time.

He said the self-contained facility which comes with a porch and a kitchen has come as a great sense of relief to both the school authorities and the teaching staff, hence it will only be appreciate if the community embrace the facility as their own.

Rev. Fr. Lazarus Annyereh in his statement said, it is amidst all these aforementioned difficulties confronting the teaching staff of the school that the Diocesan Development office with recommendation of the Diocesan bishop, Most Rev. Peter Paul Angkyier, solicited for funds from kindermissionwerk, a German Church donor agency to construct the facility.

He said the facility will house teachers who are not from Busunu but assigned to teach in the school. He further stated that the Catholic Church is a giant contributor to integral human development (the spiritual, social, physical, psychological and material wellbeing of the human person) in the world.

The Diocesan Development coordinator, Fr. Lazarus Annyereh again said, the Church does all these developmental projects through her socioeconomic activities and that the provision of the facility is a clear indication of the church's mission in holistic development.

The Catholic Church has always demonstrated vividly her profound interest in formal education through quality teaching and the provision of infrastructure for schools.

The Diocese of Damongo has no less than 200 hundred schools spread out in the five political administrations namely, West Gonja, Central Gonja, Bole, North Gonja and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba districts.

The 8-unit teachers quarters has close to 85% funding coming from kindermissionwerk, a German Church donor agency with the remaining funds coming from the church. The approved contact sum stood at ghc427, 380 and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The facility is meant to offer a modicum of comfort to the teachers, enhance effective learning and teaching in the school and to provide quality education as well.

Mr. Sylvester Dery, the diocesan consultant charged the members of the community to directly get involve in the whole construction process.

But he said in doing this, members should at all times endeavor to use the appropriate quarters to resolve any challenge or problem that may arise in the construction process rather than confronting the contractor in an impolite gesture or manner.

The Contractor, Mr. Philip Kelly Jenkren on his part pledge to undertake the construction exercise by applying and adhering to the established standard building practices. The facility is expected to be completed in four months. This he promised to finish way even before the stipulated time.

The headmistress of the school, Madam Veronica Kusonu could not hide her excitement when she had her term to address the crowd.

She said a number of efforts by her outfit to reach to certain benevolent organizations and government agencies to help put teachers quarters for the school turned out with no results, hence the timely intervention of the church in this Regard was highly commendable.

She recounted the ordeal her teaching staff passed through in the hands of some landlords and other related issues, saying those were unpalatable moments. Madam Veronica is currently hosting one of her teachers in her own private home.

A member of the Parents and Teachers Association and students of the school were so excited and could not hold back their joy and emotions. They were optimistic that the community will give their maximum support to this development initiative.