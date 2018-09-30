Land For National Cathedral Project Delayed

Following the controversial decision to build a 5000-seat national cathedral in the heart of Accra, the National Cathedral Trustee Board announced they would begin phase one of the project by securing 14 acres of land at East Ridge no later than the end of September.

But that timeline has not been met, according to a member of the Board, Frimpong Manso. On Sunday, he told Joy News that government is still in negotiation talks to relocate the existing occupants of the property.

The process requires “diplomacy and tact,” Manso said. “It is a win-win situation. We shouldn’t have to go in and lose because we want to build a cathedral.”

He further added that the committee is working with the Christian community – both locally and abroad – to fund the project.

Talks of government possibly providing the committee with “seed money” to initiate the project are all speculation, Manso emphasized, but noted that he would be “happy” if government contributed.

Otherwise, “we are working on the modalities and putting up strategies to get it done.”

Location



As it stands, the national cathedral will stretch alongside the Osu Cemetery and takeover land holding the Ridge roundabout, the Scholarship Secretariat, the Judicial Training Institute, the Passport Office and the residences of nine judges. All of those buildings would be demolished and relocated elsewhere.

Reports revealed that some of the judges have complained about the manner in which they were told to vacate their homes. According to Joy News, the judges were given an oral notice to vacate their premises in exchange for money.

Joy News’ Samson Lardy suggested on Newsfile Saturday that the cathedral should be built on vacant land.

“These fresh naked lands are not suited for our cathedral. We won't go anywhere else if you like go burn the sea,” Lardy wrote in a Facebook post.

But the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, refuted those claims and said they were very strategic about where they planned to build. On Monday, he told Joy FM that “we’re looking for a very prime area that will fit the status of the kind of building that the committee envisaged.”

Design



The national cathedral will be surrounded by more than five hectares of landscaped gardens, will serve as a place of worship and a community hub that will encompass several chapels, a baptistery, a school, an art gallery and Africa’s first bible museum.

The building’s concept will infuse religion, democracy and tradition with heavy emphasis on Ghanaian culture. The design will include high ceilings, a breathtaking concave roof with sweeping stairs leading up to a timber entrance.

Local designers have been hired to decorate the cathedral’s interior. A new ceremonial route will link the cathedral to Accra’s State House and Independence Square.

Architect



Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye, 51, will spearhead the project. His development firm, Adjaye Associates will collaborate with government to build the cathedral.

"It is an immense honour to be granted the opportunity to contribute something of this scale and import to my home country," Adjaye said on the Dezeen website earlier this year. "I have sought to craft a building that not only understands its landscape, but one that will be unique to Accra and the Ghanaian nation."

The firm is headquartered in London with other offices in New York and a new branch opening in Accra. Adjaye has worked on architectural designs in North America, Africa, the Middle East and Europe, including One Berkeley Street, a £600 million residential project in London’s prestigious Piccadilly area.

Cost



Neither the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources nor Adjaye Associates commented on the cost of the project. It is also unclear which sector will cover the costs and/or if it will be funded by taxpayers.

Time



No details are available on when the project will commence and how long it will be until completion. But take note, The Washington National Cathedral in the United States’ capital took 83 years to build. So don’t hold your breath.