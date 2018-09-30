Why Beauty Contests Need To Be Abolished

The concept of life is a reality, thus, a woman’s creation is a symbol of crown, dignity, honour, and beauty. Women are therefore special. I believe the same way every woman see herself or feels.

Worldwide, every year, young women are paraded on the podium to search for the most beautiful woman in the world. The question: “Is holding of yearly beauty contest necessary?” What is beauty? Is it the mind, from the heart or the face?

There are so many women physically disfigured, through some sort of illness or naturally born with deformity or handicap, that may feel somehow psychologically depressed or rejected in the society when they watch things like “Beauty Contests.” Besides ‘Beauty Contests’ lowers the confidence and self-esteem of many women facing obstacles in life.

The birth of modern technology and scientists have provided comfort for human beings, in different fields, including medical. Apart from incubators and other equipment that save lives, no doctor or scientist has been able to put breath in a dead man’s nostrils to bring him back to life.

Therefore, why should a panel of judges sit down to classify one as beautiful and the other ugly? However a woman looks like, she needs respect and acceptance in the society.

In my own opinion “Beauty Contest” is meaningless. It should be abolished. The late Princess Diana was one of the prettiest women who ever lived, but according to British newspapers, she was a woman suffering in silence before her untimely death.

If beauty had played important role in her life and had given her all the happiness she was looking for, from her wayward husband, Prince Charles, she might be alive today. Because many hope to participate in such contests, they experience eating disorder, leading to anorexia.

In my opinion, a beauty contest is not necessary and needs to be abolished in our society.