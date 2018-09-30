McDan, Internet Solutions Bosses Win CIMG Marketing Man, Woman Of The Year

Group Chair of the McDan Group, Daniel McKorley and the Managing Director of Internet Solutions, Yvette Atekpe have both received the high-status CIMG Marketing Man and Woman of the Year 2017 award at the 28th edition of the National Marketing Performance Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

According to a citation read on behalf of Daniel McKorley, despite some challenges he’s faced with education, his passion to deliver satisfaction to the client is noticed in his endless efforts at improving current standards of operation and service in the industry through marketing.

Speaking to JoyBsuiness at the ceremony, the McDan boss said, “At the end of the day, it’s not how much money you have made, but how many people can look at you and say if it had not been you I wouldn’t have been at this stage; how many lives you’ve been able to touch.”

He has however expressed intent of establishing about 20 more companies to support government’s quest of creating more employment and moving the country beyond aid.

Marketing Woman of the year, Director of Internet Solutions, Yvette Atekpe, who was not at the ceremony, however, has been recognized for her notable contributions by way of offering a variety of data centre, cloud, and internet services that help organisations to do things better.

On his part, Paramount Chief of Akwamu, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III , who was Guest Speaker at the event, says one of the reasons most businesses fail in the country is due to lack of marketing research and analysis before introducing new products to the market.

According to him, a business or venture can only be successful when it’s backed by well-reasoned out marketing plans based on sound research.

“Shift from business which are largely unplanned in the starting phase by way of market potential estimation, customer preference analysis and trends, innovations in product design, packaging, delivery, down the line and product information to better model with the above in mind as we plan business.” He said.

Personalities Award

Aside from the McDan Group and Internet Solutions bosses, some other personalities recognized were; Business Unit Director of PZ Cussons, David Afflu as Marketing Practitioner of the year and Head of Market Access at the Policy and Government Affairs of Roche-Ghana, John Kafui Kwame Klu, as Marketing Student of the year.

Hall of Fame

Vanguard Assurance and Enterprise Insurance were both adjudged CIMG Hall of Fame Insurers of the year whereas Toyota Ghana Co. Ltd. and Melcom were recognized as Motor Firm of the year and Retail Outlet of the year, Elite Categories respectively.

The CIMG hall of Fame New Entrants were Japan Motors as Motor Firm of the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, SIC Life Insurance Company as Insurance Company of the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 and also Ecobank as bank of the year for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Media category

Adom Fm’s Dwaso Nsem was recognized as Radio Programme of the year whiles the Outdoor Advert of the year was ‘Be Bold Campaign’ by Bond Savings and Loans, Print Advert of the year was ‘Filling No Ye Deep’ by Vivo Energy, ‘MTN MoMo – Bank Buddy’ as TV Advert of the year. More so, *901# Mobile Banking of the Access Bank was the Radio Advert of the year whiles the TV Programme of the year award was given to National Science and Maths Quiz of Primetime. Unilever’s Pepsodent World Oral Health Day won the Brand Activation of the year.

Business Awards: Some other winners were

Ecobank as Marketing-oriented Company of the year,

MTN as telecom company of the year,

Bonds Savings and Loans as Savings and Loans Company of year,

Fidelity as Bank of the year,

Odotobri Rural Bank as Rural Bank of the year,

Goil as Petroleum Company of the year,

Enterprise Life as Life Insurance Company of the year,

Activa Insurance as General Insurance Company of the year,

Blue Skies as Agro-based Company of the year,

Internet Solutions as Internet Service Provider of the year,

Africa World Airlines as Domestic Airline of the year,

Tropical Cable and Conductors Ltd. as Manufacturing Company of the year,

Coconut Groove Beach Resort Hotel, Elmina as Hospitality Facility of the year,

Atlas Rent-a-car as Hospitality (Allied and Support Services) of the year,

Electromart as Retail Outlet of the year,

Action Aid as Not-for-Profit Organization of the year,

Asamane Luxury Catering Services, Tamale as Indigenous Catering of the year and Citi Fm as Digital Media Company of the year.

CIMG President’s Special Award

The event saw Ken Ashigbey of Media Coalition against Galamsey and Esther Cobbah of Ghana Garden and Flower Movement receiving the CIMG President’s special awards.

Product Awards

The Awake Purified Drinking Water of Kasapreko was the CIMG product of the year while First National Bank was acknowledged as Emerging Brand.

The 29th National Marketing Performance (CIMG) Awards was on the theme, “Marketing: A Catalyst for Driving Ghana beyond Aid.”