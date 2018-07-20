Why The Souls Of Africans Have Been Exchanged For Money

Uhuru Kenyatta: How can African leaders be respected with such images on the internet? Photo credit: Media Kenya

As an African, what hurts me most is the disrespect so far given to African leaders on International World Forums. Even though Europe and America are partly responsible for Africa’s underdevelopment, they still view African leaders as corrupt and inefficient.

Like a father who depends on his child to wash his car or polish his shoes, European and American leaders have programmed the African continent to serve them like slaves and also use the continent to test biological weapons and drugs manufactured in Europe in America.

Why a continent very rich like Africa can’t find its way to emerge from poverty and diseases? And why Libya, the only African country better than any European and American country today is in ruins?

It is often said that what the white man fears most is an educated black man, not because of the colour of his skin but will let the white man pay for all the crimes they committed against Africa.

In this way, it may be likely that the development of Africa will never become a reality because the strength and the capability in pursuing global power will be Europe and America nightmares. Without Africa, Europe and America will find it hard to test drugs and the biological weapons.

The US government knows that Africa, North, and South America leaders are aware of their clandestine health crimes, but like always, the leaders are powerless, since the same US government assists them in many ways, including financially.

In other words, can we say that African leaders have sold the souls of Africans for money? If being a leader, and you know that Aids and Ebola are biological weapons to depopulate Africa by the US government, yet, you are quiet because of money, then obviously, you have sold the souls of your citizens for money.

That is the situation in Africa at the moment. If any good pastor in Africa has a vision they will know what I am talking about but Africa is full of fake pastors and prophets they lack the vision to see like God’s prophets Elijah and Elisha.

Africa is not going anywhere, because the continent has been programmed not to experience development in any way which will be a threat to superpower USA, and the remote control is in the hands of the elites, like Bill Gates, the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, the United Nations and the US government.

Any attempt by an African leader to cut relationship with European and American leaders to pursue a higher goal for Africa will be a disaster. The so-called superpowers will pull the country down like Libya. That’s the reason Nkrumah was overthrown and Patrice Lumumba and Gadaffi were killed. They were too powerful for America.

Advice to political parties in Africa

Stop the fussing, fighting and the exchange of insults. Stop blaming previous political parties that had been in power of ruining your countries, instead, all parties must come together as one, sit behind the table and find a final solution to liberate Africa from the hands of murderers and economic saboteurs, that preach virtue and practice vice.

If China has done it, then Ghana or Nigeria can do it. With the kind of resources Africa has, there is a possibility that they can reach far if the resources are used wisely.