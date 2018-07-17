Radical Woman Conference For Lagos This July 2018 After Successful Accra Launch

Radical Woman Conference (RWC) is an event dedicated to inspiring lives with a purpose according to Founder and Meicha Geohagen-Moguche, who successfully launched the conference this February in Accra, Ghana’s capital city.

After the Accra launch, the conference moved to Keta which is about for hours away from Accra, for a second event. With eyes now set on Africa’s largest city of Lagos, RWC will debut in Nigeria under the theme ‘Unleashing Potential‘, with a two-day event from July 26-27, 2018, at Westown Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

“It only made sense for us to head for Nigeria next after Ghana in our quest to bring a motivational drive to Lagos that is open to all. These two cities are pivotal to Africa and since we want to share and connect as much as possible, we are making the event free for all to register and attend.” — Meicha Geohagen-Moguche.

Meicha also told TheAfricanDream.net that at Lagos “we will bring successful people from all over to host one of our most impactful seminars that will provide people with strategies to help lift themselves beyond fear and doubt to enable self-confidence. Despite its name, the Radical Woman Conference still seeks to empower people of all gender.”

“Radical Woman Conference is organized to create an unstoppable momentum of motivation and support,” Meicha said, she goes on on to call “all entrepreneurs and dreamers who want to pursue their dreams and desires to take their lives and businesses into their hands without fear.“

TheAfricanDream.net discovered from the RWC Founder who is also a recognized speaker, certified medical social worker, and a published author that: the conference primarily seeks to assist women to discard the ‘Superwoman Syndrome‘ tag and rather embrace their ‘Inner Queen’ to help live a life of freedom and authenticity.

There will be workshops on career coaching, online marketing training, business checkup and start-up evaluation, networking, and lots of other beneficial events on the sidelines.

Besides Meicha, speakers lined up for Lagos include women like media entrepreneur and educationist Isabella Akinseye, senior corporate strategist Nyakan Munyeki, life coach and consultant Queen Nkomo, and Pastor Veronica Muzulu among other exciting female speakers. Some male speakers expected are award-winning mentor Victor Dauda, and online business coach Richard Okere Jr.

A full list of speakers and information about registration for the upcoming RWC is available at radicalwomanconference.com .