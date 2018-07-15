Oxy FM Boss Dares Badu Kobi

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OXY FM, an Accra based radio station, Mr. Alfred Kwame Larbi, has dared Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, General Overseer of the Glorious Wave International Church, with headquarters in Accra, to go ahead and sue him at the courts for claims of defamation.

Mr. Larbi denied ever apologizing to Prophet Badu Kobi, anywhere, for statements and publications he had made against him (Prophet Kobi) on his network and elsewhere, stressing that such apologies purported to be coming from him are false and malicious.

In an interview with Multinewsonline.com, Mr. Larbi, a.k.a, DJ OXY, was resolute in his claims that Prophet Kobi, in the run-up to the December 7, 2016, presidential and parliamentary elections,gave him a photograph of a man with a striking resemblance to the then presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, for publication in order to jeopardize his presidential ambitions on the grounds of irresponsibility and neglection of a child he had fathered just after he had finished university.

Mr. Larbi said Prophet Kobi had told him that the scuttling of Akufo-Addo’s presidential ambitions was at the behest of then President John Mahama, in return for a jet and other favours. So, he Larbi should join him, Kobi, to prosecute the agenda in return for mindboggling favours that he would also share in.

According to Mr. Larbi, he had even gone to see Professor Ameyaw Ekumfi, a leading member of the NPP, with a senior journalist colleague, Bright Adu Okyere on the matter, at the time Prophet Kobi approached him with his agenda in 2016.

He asserted that he had never apologized to Prophet Kobi on the heels of legal threats based on his revelation of what the latter had tried to bribe him to do, claiming as blatantly false and malicious, a story by one Johnson Aryee making the rounds that he had apologized to the Prophet Badu.

Rather, the apology he had rendered to the Prophet was in connection with false rumours that he was engaged in a same sex relationship with Rev. Owusu Bempah, which he had unfortunately blamed on the Prophet.

“I therefore, had to apologize to Badu Kobi, because the one responsible for the false rumours had eventually confessed and apologized to me”, Mr. Larbi clarified.

Below is the related story written by Johnson Aryee and carried by Ghanaweb on Saturday July 7, 2018:

I apologize for trying to destroy Prophet Badu Kobi - DJ OXY

Director of Accra-based Oxy FM, Mr Alfred Kwame Larbi has finally rendered an unqualified apology to the leader and General Overseer of the Glorious Wave International Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, after weeks of hatching insults, insinuations and lies against the man of God.

"I spent two weeks on my radio insulting and saying things that I have no knowledge about just to make sure that the prophet of God will tell Appiah (one of his young pastors) to beg me, I know it has affected him and his church. I even tried to prove to people that he is a fake prophet, a useless man and a drug dealer. Telling people he gets his prophecies from Owusu Bempah which I knew was not true. All that were of no basis", the oxy FM boss has revealed.

According to him, "Prophet Kobi helped me when I lost my father; he gave me a car and even fuelled it for me, I did not think twice before taking such useless decision to destroy him, I am very sorry.

"Ghanaians should help me apologize to prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi and the angels around him to forgive me,” Alfred Kwame Larbi has said.

However, when the man of God, Prophet Badu Kobi, was contacted to find out if he was aware of the apologies rendered by the oxy FM boss, the prophet explained he had handed the issue to God.

Following is another related story written by Nii Ankrah, which had earlier been published on the same Ghanaweb on June 27, 2018, indicating Badu Kobi had sued OXY FM Boss:

Prophet Badu Kobi sues OXY FM boss for defamation

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has sued OXY FM, CEO of OXY FM, Alfred Kwame Larbi, and two other media houses for publishing false stories about him.

For well over two weeks, the broadcaster allegedly insulted Prophet Kobi for reasons known to him.

DJ Oxy is reported to have said that the Prophet bribed him and asked him to align himself with him to destroy President Akufo-Addo.

It would be recalled that DJ Oxy in an interview on Rainbow radio, based in Accra and affiliated to Rainbow radio in London, claimed that Prophet Badu Kobi had given him a photograph of a man with a striking resemblance to President Akuffo Addo.

The purpose was to publicly say that the man was an illegitimate son of President Nana Addo. This was in exchange for favours including a private jet from then President Mahama.

But speaking on Happy FM, an Accra based radio station,Prophet Badu Kobi refuted these claims.

He said, "I met DJ Oxy for the first time in 2017, so he couldn't have met me in 2016 before the election. All he is saying are lies. When I met him the President had already been elected and sworn in.” “So how could I have had plans to cause the President to lose the 2016 election," Prophet Badu Kobi quizzed.

In response to a question by the host about whether or not he was going to sue the DJ, Prophet Kobi said, "Yes I will sue him, my lawyers have taken up the issue and we will know the truth in court."