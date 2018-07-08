Bassare Youth Association Intensify Membership Drive

Members of the Bassare Youth Association (BAYA) as part of their membership drive agenda have embarked on series of Zonal meetings that will outline their development agenda towards their hometown and youth.

The first of the meetings was held in Accra in February and attracted a lot of Bassares from the Greater Accra and other Regions, while the second one was held in Kumasi in the first week of July with a huge attendance to the bewilderment of all.

On both Occasions, Patrons and Executives of the Association took turns to address the enthusiastic crowds that had pledged to forge ahead to ensure that the next generations of the Bassares would play leading roles in the country's education, economy, health, environment, Agriculture, ICT and all other development programmes.

At Kumasi, Bassares from all the districts and branches all over the Ashanti Region were adequately represented with the enthusiastic feeling of belonging and respect to contribute their quota towards the development of the Association and its people.

It was coloured and climaxed by the glamourous attendance of Bassare Chiefs drawn out from all the districts and communities of the Ashanti region, making the National Cultural Centre, a makeshift citadel of Bassares at least for five hours.

The Occasion also served as a re-union for Bassares who had not seen each other for years to also once again meet and recount some of their nostalgic moments, especially during their school and youthful days.

Addressing the meeting, Alhaji Moro Seidu, National President of BAYA called on all Bassares in the country and beyond to lend a helping hand to the development of the youth and to support infrastructure in their capital-Tatale and other Cities that Bassares were residing in.

He appealed to parents to give traditional Bassare names to their children to serve as an identification for them, anywhere they found themselves.

'Our names are our identity, and some of you may have your Christian and Muslim names, but I urge you to use prominent Bassare names that will identify us as a people, wherever we find ourselves.

'In the on-going World Cup tournament, many players are identified by their names and countries and we need to let Ghanaians and beyond know where we come from through our name identity.'

He said Bassares had over the years conducted themselves very well among other ethnic groups, hence gaining adequate admiration for their humility and courteous behaviour and called on the youth to emulate the shinning values of their elders in their areas of jurisdiction.

Mr Toni Bakawu, National General Secretary of BAYA called for unity among tribesmen and women and urged them to frequently contribute their quota towards nation-building and their hometowns.

He said the Association would carry out various Zonal Meetings in all the Regions of the Country and urged those who could not make it to Kumasi to support the organisation of similar meetings in their regions.

Mr Dominic Napare, Member of Parliament for Sene East, who is also one of the Patrons of the Association appealed to Bassare parents to spend a chunk of their earnings on the education of their children rather than frivolous funerals and other social celebrations.

He urged them to conduct themselves well by bringing out the good values of respect, humility and honesty that had over the years become synonymous with Bassares.

The MP also urged them to help fight against early child marriage as the practice could be detrimental to the education of children especially girls.

Mr Stephen Balado Manu, Former Member of Parliament for Ahafo-Ano South in the Ashanti Region commended the organisers for the wonderful gathering of Bassares.

He encouraged them to interact frequently in order to promote marriages among themselves and know their traditions and cultures better.

Mr Louis Wadja, Bekwai Municipal Director of Education launched the National Identity Cards of the BAYA.

The meeting was intermittently spiced up with drumming and dancing of various Bassare dances.