Irresponsible Men Must Pay For Sex-Women demand

Every husband has the right to satisfy his wife sexually in bed. Denying your husband sex as well as demanding money from him is unfair. This could lead to adultery on the party of the man.

But some women in Uganda think otherwise.

Mynewsghana.com has gathered that majority of Uganda women are maintaining that before satisfying your wife sexually in bed, irresponsibly husbands must pay for sex.

According to a report by Ugandan national newspaper, The New Vision, the women have realized that their husbands are extravagant on alcohol than the wives and the entire family, hence their demand.

A huge number of women in Uganda are reported to have demanded money from their husbands before allowing them to enjoy sex in 3 years ago.

This ‘Pay for sex syndrome’ has attracted different opinions among Religious bodies, Government bodies and Non Governmental bodies with the religious and government bodies opposing the claim whiles the Non Governmental bodies are in support,Mynewsghana.com has learnt.