Okere Poised To Become A Tourism Hub

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere, Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, has said that the Okere district was ready to become a tourism hub to create sustainable jobs for the youth.

He said considering the abundance of tourist sites in the district, tourism was an area to focus on to improve the economic situation of the district by creating job opportunities for the youth in the sector.

The MP, who is also the Minister for Regional Re-organization and Development, was speaking at a 3-day Mountain Festival, which attracted hundreds of people from far and near to the Asenema waterfalls, near Adukrom.

He said tourism was one of the development potentials the newly created Okere district would invest in, by improving the tourist sites to generate funds for the development of the area.

Some of the Tourist sites in the area Okere district include, the Bosompra Forest Reserve and water Fall at Abiriw, the Okomfo Anokye Shrine and Oware, Okomfo Anokye wonder site at Awukugua, a Slave Route at Abonse, Water Falls at Akaa and Apirede and an umbrella Rock situated at Akaa.

All these natural and huge potential tourist sites have not received the needed attraction because of lack of promotion and investment to make the places receptive to tourists both local and foreign.

The 3-day Mountainfest was organized by the District Assembly to showcase the potential of the Asenema Falls to the public, as a precursor to the agenda of putting all the tourist sites into good shape for tourist attraction.

Patrons at the Mountain fest were treated to music performances by Patapaa and Firestone.

GNA

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA