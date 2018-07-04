NDC’s Destabilization Plans Exposed (Part 2)

NDC’s demonstrations have no bearing on their love for democracy.

They are part of a well-thought-out plan in their 66-page “Campaign Readiness Assignments: Execution Schedule”.

1. Anita Desoso’s assertion that frequent accidents in Ghana are due to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s thirst for blood (see Ghanaweb General News of Tuesday, June 26, 2018), was in compliance to instructions listed on Page 8 bullet number 4: “attribution of the phenomena of frequent accidents and blood-spilling to the use of spiritualism and ritual murders by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for political ends.”

2. The NDC started making noise and protesting against the dismissal of Charlotte Osei (former head of the Electoral Commission of Ghana) and her deputies because democratic processes were allegedly not duly followed.

The real reason is on Page 49 of the document: “hold periodic press conferences or issue press statements that appeal to the conscience of the security services as the defenders of democracy, insurers of electoral integrity, and sustainers of political legitimacy of elected governments”.

“Sustainers of political legitimacy...”? Is this not a covert invitation for a military takeover of the elected NPP government?

Is it any wonder that General Mosquito and his band of political saboteurs issued statements on the day of Charlotte Osei’s dismissal that they will make Ghana ungovernable?

Why didn’t the NDC protest the dismissal of:

Paul Ansah (former Ghapoha Director-General; Alfred Obeng (former CEO of BOST); Gifty Klenam (former CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority) and her deputies; Dr. Wilfred Anim-Odame (the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission); and a couple of other NPP appointees who have been fired for alleged procurement and corrupt practices?

Fellow Ghanaians, let us shine our eyes that we may not fall prey to the evil machinations of the NDC which are meant to aid them to regain power in order to continue their gargantuan and unprecedented corrupt practices.

Kwadwo Tufuor

Safeguarding Ghana’s Democracy