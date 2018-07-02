Messr Ntim, The Doorway To NPP's Electoral Victory In 2020 And 2024

It's few days to the 2018 NPP National conference to elect new executives to man the affairs of the party. Three people are vying for the chairmanship position. The delegates have a choice to make. The 2020 campaign machinery, the hopes of the grassroots, the cries of polling station executives and area coordinators have all been kept in the hands of constituency executives and other delegates to this election. Therefore, a careful scrutiny has to be made by constituency executives and other delegates before choosing our next national chairman.

Constituency executives and the other delegates should be mindful that 2020 is not going to be a walk in the park. 2020 isn't going to be an easy task for us. The NDC will mount serious pressure from the third quarter of this year through press conferences and other stuffs. Let's ask ourselves, if the campaign gets intense and the NDC begin to mount pressure on us with press conference upon press conference, let's say all these press conferences are held by their national chairman and the challenge is thrown upon us to counter them, which of the two leading candidates for the national chairmanship position can counter them best?

It's obviously clear that Messr Ntim as a national chairman will be the best person to counter such propaganda press conferences from the NDC. This is because he is eloquent, articulate, strategic and very tactical. Eventhough it's common knowledge, it's still prudent I remind us all as party members and more especially the delegates about the inadequacy of Mr Ntim's main contestant in addressing press conferences to amply rebut the numerous vile propaganda the NDC will soon put out. Let's ask ourselves, how many of us as party members, polling station or constituency executives are always comfortable to hear our present Acting Chairman address the press? How convincing does he sound? Whenever our acting national chairman comes around to address you, I mean the constituency executives, as delegates, do you hear him well?

Now let's ask ourselves again, if we as party members in-house find the articulation of the policies of the acting national chairman as boring and uninspiring, guess him under a press grill?

Let's face facts, our acting national chairman has done his part and we appreciate him for such contributions, but he is plainly not having the strategy and ability to man this big office of the National Chairman of the NPP, our dear party.

I shall, In sha Allah, be back....

Fuseini Abdul-Fatawu

A polling station executive in the Upper West Region